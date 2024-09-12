Africa: China-Africa Agenda - Modernization to Quash Colonial Blemishes?

opinion

Fifty-three Presidents from Africa recently assembled in Beijing to attend another edition of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) with the aim of realizing tangible benefits for their respective countries.

China is now a world leading economic powerhouse; sitting only second to the United States but the Asian country seems to be unhappy with Africa's high level of poverty including poor infrastructure and lack of modernization to meet the current day global realities.

Hence, its launch of FOCAC in 2000 set in motion an agenda focused on not only solidifying cordial and better diplomatic ties with African countries but also take a leapfrog jump in having a major voice in the development and modernization of the continent by use of its (China's) abundant expertise in various development programs.

As China splashes its billions of dollars on African countries' development initiatives, there are concerns about long lasting and perpetuating debt entrapment.

On the other hand, however, many Chinese see these concerns as mere political rhetoric by international monetary organizations and the West who do not want Africa to graduate from the state of impoverishment to a more prosperous and modernized continent.

Like almost all of the countries in Africa, China was once a troubled country where peace, unity and stability were elusive and survival was a matter of the fittest. The country also experienced oppression at the hands of colonialists, as well as other rivals who supported internal rebel factions, fueling tribal and ethnic violence, and regional disputes, among others.

In his opening remark at the just ended FOCAC in Beijing, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China is not interested in exploiting African countries but rather in building with them a win-win cooperation that would engender development and modernization.

"Modernization is an inalienable right of all countries. But the Western approach to it has inflicted immense sufferings on developing countries," the Chinese leader told his counterparts.

According to President Xi, "Since the end of World War II, Third World nations, represented by China and African countries have achieved independence and development one after another, and have been endeavoring to seek redress on the historical injustices of the modernization process."

As a sign of employing a different approach in its dealings with Africa, China has announced a hundred percent tariff waiver on business transactions with 33 African countries, a number part of 100 overall beneficiaries from other continents, including Asia and Europe.

This is the first of its kind for a country to grant 100 different countries a hundred percent tariff waiver, something that has a potential of boosting trade and economies.

Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, told a press gathering in Beijing that over the past 24 years since its inception, FOCAC has held four summits, nine ministerial meetings and 17 senior officials meetings and that it has become an important platform for collective dialogue between China and African countries, an effective mechanism for deepening practical cooperation and a pacesetter of South-South cooperation.

"Since the inception of FOCAC, China-Africa relations have leapfrogged from 'a new type of partnership' to 'a new type of strategic partnership' to 'a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership' and to 'an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era,' demonstrating growing strategic significance," Madam Mao disclosed at the post FOCAC press conference.

She noted further that China's trade volume with Africa and investment stock in Africa increased by over 20 times and 100 times respectively. Belt and Road cooperation produced fruitful outcomes. "The ten cooperation plans put forward at the 2015 FOCAC Johannesburg Summit, the eight major initiatives identified at the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, and the nine programs proposed at the 2021 FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar were implemented smoothly," Mao said.

She added: "At this year's FOCAC Summit, ten partnership actions were proposed, bringing China-Africa practical cooperation to a new level. There have been a rich variety of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa, which deepened mutual understanding between the Chinese and African people, and enhanced the traditional friendship."

Mao reported that China has set up multiple cultural centers in Africa, established over 60 Confucius Institutes, and sent medical teams to over 40 African countries, who treated close to 300 million African patients. The two sides have witnessed inspiring stories of friendship in the new era.

She concluded by stating that, "At the new historical starting point, China will continue upholding the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests. We will continue working with African members of FOCAC to implement the outcomes of the Summit and better benefit the people of both sides."

President Xi Jinping said as his country looks forward to celebrating its 75th Independence Day anniversary on October 1 this year, his government will go all out to build a great modern socialist country in all respects and pursue national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

China gained its independence on October 1, 1949 following its victory against Japan's aggression.

Xi encouraged African leaders to pursue the common good of their people and ensure development and modernization become realities for the benefit of their respective citizens.

"We should jointly advance modernization that is just and equitable. In promoting modernization, we should not only follow the general rules, but also act in light of our national realities. China is ready to increase exchanges of governance experience with Africa, support all countries in exploring modernization paths befitting their national conditions, and help ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for all countries," he said.

He added that China and Africa should endeavor to ensure that there is a mutual and win for both sides in all dealings.

"We should jointly advance modernization that is open and win-win. Mutually beneficial cooperation is the sunny road to the betterment of long-term and fundamental interests of all countries. China is ready to deepen cooperation with Africa in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment, promote exemplary, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation projects, and build together a model for the delivery of the Global Development Initiative," Xi pointed out.

He expressed delight that Africa is also awakening and is fighting for its right spot in the global setting.

China has over the years disclosed its displeasure at the way Africa is treated by the United Nations, mainly by not allowing the continent a seat on the Security Council. "Africa cannot continue to be a part of a menu. Africa needs its own right spot in the United Nations, including the Security Council," Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of China told African journalists a few months ago in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping admonished African leaders to put their people first and invest in programs that would improve their lives and change their conditions for the better.

"We should jointly advance modernization that puts the people first. The ultimate goal of modernization is the free and full development of human beings. China will work vigorously with Africa to promote personnel training, poverty reduction and employment, enhance the sense of gain, happiness and security of the people in the course of modernization, and ensure that all will benefit from the process."

He continued: "We should jointly advance modernization featuring diversity and inclusiveness. Well-balanced material and spiritual advancement is a lofty objective of modernization. China will enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Africa, champion mutual respect, inclusiveness and coexistence of different civilizations on our way to modernization, and strive together for more fruitful outcomes under the Global Civilization Initiative."

He concluded by encouraging eco-friendly cooperation as well as ensuring that peace and security remain paramount, too.

"Modernization would not be possible without a peaceful and stable environment for development. China is ready to help Africa improve its capacity in safeguarding peace and stability independently, prioritize Africa in implementing the Global Security Initiative, promote mutual reinforcement of high-quality development and greater security, and work together with Africa to uphold world peace and stability," he said.