Nigeria: Govt Hands Over 12,367 Bags of Rice to Sokoto

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the gesture to Sokoto State was part of a presidential initiative to support states in cushioning the effects of the economic hardship in the country.

The federal government has handed over 12,367 bags of rice to the Sokoto State Government as part of the palliative measures to cushion the effects of economic hardship in the country.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari, presented the bags of rice on Thursday.

In his address, Mr Bagudu said the gesture was part of a presidential initiative to support states in cushioning the effects of the controversial fuel subsidy removal.

He stressed that fertiliser, grains and other food items were distributed earlier aside other support on transportation systems, housing and others.

The minister described the present economic challenges as a global phenomenon,which, he said, is mainly due to conflicts, climate change, poor demographic planning and other issues.

Also speaking, Mr Masari explained that President Tinubu has introduced several measures to support Nigerians on the present economic challenges and improve their wellbeing.

He said the present challenges were temporary in view of a long term socioeconomic mechanism designed to salvage the nation.

He enjoined Nigerians to understand the situation and support President Tinubu's renewed hope policies and strategic planning for meaningful developments.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu commended Mr Tinubu's style of leadership and assured more support in order to ease peoples sufferings and ensure infrastructural developments across the country.

Mr Aliyu said the state government has received 60 trucks of fertilizer and 20 trucks of grains that were distributed to the citizens free across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He noted that the state government had also procured 12, 367 bags of rice for free distribution while other bags were earmarked to be sold at half prices to citizens.

The governor added that the state government has also distributed 9,200 bags of rice with N5,000 to the needy and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through Zakat and endowment commission.

He said his administration has procured 120 vehicles for interstates, intra township and local government transportation systems besides 1,000 motorcycles and 100 tricycles to youths in order to enhance the services to the residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that beneficiaries included religious groups, physically challenged persons, traditional institutions, youth and women associations and others.

A cross-section of beneficiaries expressed gratitude over the gesture.

The event was attended by Aliyu Wamakko, former governor of the state and APC senator representing Sokoto Central, Secretary to the State Government, Bello Sifawa, among others. (NAN)