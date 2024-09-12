Nigeria: I'll Implement New Minimum Wage - - Abiodun

12 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that his government is working towards implementing the new minimum wage.

The governor, who disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of organized labour held at the Governor's Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, noted that workers have been instrumental in the rapid economic growth the state is witnessing.

He also promised the union leaders that the state would not take second place in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Abiodun said: "On the new minimum wage, all hands are on deck working assiduously, and I am sure that as always, we will not be number two in the implementation of the minimum wage.

"I have told my team that we should roll up our sleeves; we should work as hard as we can without putting undue pressure on our people. We should be creative, more efficient, block loopholes, and increase our revenue so that we can afford to pay the new minimum wage comfortably, and by the grace of God, we will not be second in terms of implementation."

Abiodun, who took time to explain the intricacies of the oil sector, said: "We have commenced the energy transition programme by converting our mass transit buses to CNG and launching electric motorcycles and tricycles.

"The Federal Government is making rice available for us to sell at very subsidized prices to everybody. The Federal Government is also providing us with 500 CNG kits."

