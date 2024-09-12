Nigeria: Reps Minority Caucus Saddened Over Rampaging Floods in Nigeria

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has expressed deep sorrow over the devastating floods that have ravaged several major cities across Nigeria, leading to the tragic loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains, affected Maiduguri metropolis, parts of Bayelsa, Bauchi, and other regions in the country between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. Entire communities were submerged, causing severe damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

In a statement issued by the Minority Caucus and signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the lawmakers voiced their concern and solidarity with those affected. The statement read:

"Our hearts bleed over the flood disaster that engulfed some parts of the country, leading to the loss of unquantifiable properties at such a precarious time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and their livelihoods due to this disaster."

The caucus also called for urgent and intensified emergency relief efforts, commending the humanitarian organizations on the ground for their tireless work in providing relief to affected communities. They emphasized the need for coordinated action, saying, "We call on the governments at all levels to double their emergency efforts and commend the efforts of humanitarian organizations working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to the affected communities."

Furthermore, the Minority Caucus stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent future disasters of this scale, urging the Federal Government and state governments to shift away from reactive responses. "We use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government and state governments across the federation to implement proactive measures to prevent disasters of this magnitude in the future, rather than adopting the same old fire brigade approach after the damage is done," the statement added.