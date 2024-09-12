Nigeria: Lagos Police Uncover Teen's Body in Shallow Grave - Suspect Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man for the suspected murder of a 17-year-old teenager, Adeolu Olubade, who was found buried in a shallow grave inside a house in Ejigbo area Lagos.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the incident came to light when a relative of the victim reported to the police that his cousin had been discovered dead and buried in one of the rooms at No. 18, Jesus Assembly, Omoguwa Street, Ejigbo.

"On September 3, 2024, at about 8AM, male individual from Ikola, Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos, reported that his cousin, Adeolu Olubade, 17 years old, was found buried inside a room at the above address," SP Hundeyin confirmed.

The act is suspected to have taken place between 4 PM and 7 PM on September 2, 2024.

Acting on the report, a team of detectives visited the crime scene, where they discovered the body buried in a shallow grave. The corpse was exhumed and taken to Isolo General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A shovel, believed to have been used in the crime, was recovered from the scene and registered as an exhibit. The 30-year-old suspect was apprehendedRt and is currently in police custody, pending further investigation.

"The case file, suspect, and exhibit are to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further investigation," SP Hundeyin stated.