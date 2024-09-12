Nigeria: National Values Charter Set to Commence - FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has announced the ministry's readiness to implement the National Values Charter.

He stated that this initiative aligns with the president's commitment to fostering a moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening by instilling the right values, attitudes, and perspectives in the hearts and minds of all Nigerians.

Idris announced this yesterday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) expanded retreat.

He explained that the National Values Charter, one of the flagship initiatives of his ministry through the NOA, has been carefully crafted to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the constitution and the laws of the land.

Additionally, it ensures that governments at all levels are aware of their constitutionally guaranteed obligations to the citizenry.

"On the one hand, the charter aims to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the constitution and the laws of the land and that governments at all levels are equally aware of their constitutionally guaranteed obligations to the citizenry. This first goal is encapsulated in the Charter's seven 'Core Promises' aspect.

"On the other hand, it seeks to sensitise and awaken all Nigerians to their responsibilities as citizens of this great and beautiful country--which include our responsibilities not only to one another but also to the government and the nation. This second goal is captured in the seven 'Commitments' aspect of the Charter," he stated.

The minister pledged to move forward boldly and confidently, determined to foster a country where citizens and the nation share deep mutual love and respect.

He further emphasised that the NOA has become one of the most essential tools for shaping national narratives and conversations, promoting unity amidst diversity, and fostering a sense of inclusiveness and belonging throughout the country.

Idris commended the director-general, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, for adapting to the dynamics of public communication by leveraging technology to enhance public awareness and engagement, incorporating a feedback mechanism to keep pace with the realities of the 21st century.

"I am very pleased to note that the NOA, under the leadership of Mr. Issa-Onilu, has prioritised technology in the agency's work, which is in line with the realities of the 21st century.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The NOA has become one of the most technology-compliant agencies in Nigeria today, leading the way in deploying digital tools and technologies such as the Mobiliser App, as well as a well-received Artificial Intelligence platform for civic awareness and engagement," he said.

The minister described the expanded retreat as a step in the right direction, providing another opportunity to refine NOA's vision and redouble efforts to advance on a journey with unlimited potential to shape Nigeria's future.

On his part, the director-general of NOA, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, reflected on the agency's transformative journey over the past ten months.

He highlighted efforts to revamp the agency's structures and platforms, a necessary step following years of neglect. "It's disheartening that such a vital institution was allowed to languish, but we are now on the path to rejuvenation," he said.

Issa-Onilu added that the demographic landscape of Nigeria had changed significantly since the MAMSER era, with 93% of the population now comprised of youths under 45.

NOA, he noted, has adjusted its strategies to effectively engage this younger demographic, which now dominates the new media landscape.

He acknowledged the vast difference in communication tools from 1991, stating, "The beats have changed; the dancing steps must adjust to the new rhythms."