The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, on Wednesday, eliminated no fewer than 28 terrorists in strikes at Bassa, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Kabiru Ali, a captain, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Mr Ali said the operation was targeted at the criminal elements terrorising communities in the local government area.

He said the successful air interdiction mission was conducted on 11 September upon receipt of a request for air support from friendly forces in the area. PREMIUM TIMES had reported an early morning invasion of the community by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

According to him, the NAF air assets observed over 100 terrorists engaging friendly forces in a fierce firefight.

"After confirming the positions of friendly troops, the NAF conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists' positions.

"The strikes were devastating, neutralising dozens of terrorists in successive passes.

"As of the time of reporting, 28 bodies had been recovered from the target area, with several more terrorists, weapons, and burnt motorcycles still being cleared," he said.

Mr Ali said the successful operation underscored the NAF's commitment to protecting the nation and supporting sister services and other security agencies in combating banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all other forms of criminality.

"Nigerians can be assured that NAF will continue to conduct air operations, both independently and in collaboration with surface forces.

"This is to eliminate all threats to the peace, prosperity and security of our great nation," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported an early morning invasion of the garrison town of Bassa in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State by terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram on Wednesday.

Local sources around the village told PREMIUM TIMES that they had been hearing sporadic gunshots from the axis since 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In one of the attacks on the town earlier this year, terrorists killed some soldiers, including a captain. The situation led to the withdrawal of troops from the town.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that residents recently returned to Bassa after the government deployed joint security operatives to protect the area.

"When the attack started this morning, the security operatives told residents to stay indoors while they exchanged fire with the assailants," a source who received a call from Bassa this morning said.

Bassa has come under intense attacks from Boko Haram terrorists camping in the nearby Allawa forest reserve.

Many times, bandits crossing into the town through Zamfara's Kuyambana and Kaduna's Kamuku forest reserves held the residents hostage -- killing, raping, kidnapping and maiming men and women.

Terrorists suffer defeat

The terrorists first invaded Bassa around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, but they were repelled by the joint operatives including local vigilantes and hunters deployed to the community.

Yusuf Dangana, a youth leader from Bassa told PREMIUM TIMES that the security operatives killed 21 terrorists during the first phase of the attack.

"The security [operatives] did not suffer any casualty on their side," Mr Dangana said. "But we lost two of our people."

Mr Dangana added that the security operatives captured four of the terrorists.

Among those killed include Zakaree Adam and a woman, Malawe Ali. They were killed when the terrorists reinforced back to the community.