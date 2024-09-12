The governor announced several reward packages for the state's youth. For instance, 2,000 youths will receive a N500,000 grant and N250,000 start-up capital.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says his administration will soon implement empowerment programmes that will benefit 100,000 youths in the state.

Mr Eno made the statement at an appreciation rally for youths on Wednesday in Uyo. He said that his government had received massive support from the youth.

He said the essence of the rally was to commend Akwa Ibom youths for not participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest held across the country between 1 and 10 August

He directed the state Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development to create a database that could be used for youth empowerment projects.

The governor said that the database would be useful to not only the government but investors and other organisations operating in the state.

He said that 60,000 youths would be selected from the database within one year for a one-off business support grant of N50,000 each.

Mr Eno also said that 10,000 youths would be supported through the ARISE Entrepreneurial Scheme based on needs assessment.

He further announced that 3,000 youths would be employed across the 31 local government areas through the Ibom Community Watch initiative.

"This will help to provide crowd control and complementary intelligence gathering at the grassroots," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor said that 1,000 youths would be offered paid training opportunities at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center.

"This category of people will earn a monthly transport allowance of N20,000 each throughout the training duration," he said.

Mr Eno said that bursary payment to Akwa Ibom students in public tertiary institutions had been increased from N10,000 to N20,000 for undergraduates.

He said that the state government would give educational grants to 1,000 physically challenged students in public tertiary institutions.

"Those in undergraduate studies will get N250,000, while those in postgraduate and professional studies will get N300,000 each," he said.

The governor said that 2,000 youths would receive a N500,000 grant and N250,000 start-up capital from the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Programme, which is being organised by IBOM-LED.

"So, we are here purely to thank our youths. We are inspired by your following, patriotism, obedience, and your love for the state," he said.

The governor commended security agencies for their cooperation and support in ensuring peace in the state, especially during the protest.

In his remarks, Monday Uko, the commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, said that the rally was an opportunity for the governor to fulfil his promise to the youths.

"The governor promised to appreciate the youths if they listened to his call not to join the #EndBadGovernance protest.

"This event has affirmed that the governor is a promise keeper. We have to work together as Akwa Ibom people to develop our state," he said.

(NAN)