Liberia: Family of Late Andrew Hill Voices Dissatisfaction With Report On His Death

Monrovia — The family of the late Andrew Hill, a Sheriff assigned to the Clay Ashland Magisterial Court until his untimely death, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the official report concerning the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Their concerns were raised through renowned justice advocate, Bishop Kortu K. Brown, who criticized the report for omitting the involvement of two magistrates whom the family believes played a role in Hill's death.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica over the weekend, Bishop Brown expressed dismay that the police report did not address any recommendations for holding the two magistrates accountable. The family feels that this omission is a clear sign of injustice.

While acknowledging the prompt release of the report within two months, Bishop Brown emphasized that crucial questions remain unanswered, leaving the family feeling that justice has not been served.

The family also raised concerns that the recommended disciplinary actions against police officers charged with negligent homicide do not reflect the gravity of the offense, further fueling their demand for justice.

Bishop Brown pointed out that although Andrew Hill had been ill prior to his detention, he was deeply disappointed that the report failed to include statements from the two magistrates, Cllr. Augustine Togba and Associate Magistrate Benetta Y. Gedoe. These magistrates allegedly ordered Hill's imprisonment despite knowing of his medical condition.

"We have seen the police report regarding the death of Andrew Hill in the Zone 6 Police Station cell on June 1, 2024. While we appreciate the release of the report, a few clarifications are needed: there is no statement from the two magistrates who ordered Hill's imprisonment despite his illness, which was confirmed by a local clinic. There are also no recommendations for the reprimand of the two judges. Additionally, the recommended corrections for the police officers charged with negligent homicide do not match the severity of the charge," Bishop Brown said.

He added that the family appreciates the idea of meeting with the government to find closure in what they described as an unfortunate, painful, and unexpected loss of their loved one.