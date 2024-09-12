Liberian Historian Darbeh Doe Calls for Amendments in the Country's Constitution

A renowned Liberian historian and resident of Bong County, Darbeh Doe, has questioned the independence of Liberia and called for amendments in the country's Constitution.

Mr. Doe claimed that Liberia is a recognized state and not an independent nation as required by history.

He contended that the country did not gain independence from any country, even though history provides that Liberia declared its independence on July 26, 1847, and became a fully sovereign nation.

The Historian proclaimed that Liberia would only become an independent nation if it had a defined interest, which contradicts Liberian History.

He suggested that the Constitution be amended to allow July 26 of each year to be celebrated as 'Liberia Recognition Day' instead of Independence Day.

Article 1 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia states: Liberia is a sovereign state. All power is inherent in the people and shall be exercised in accordance with this Constitution and the laws of Liberia.

Mr. Doe disagrees with this article, affirming Liberia's status as an independent nation.

"ACS does not have right to give a country independence "

He alleged that Hilary Tiah, the secretary of the Constitutional Convention, did not sign the final documents, declaring Liberia an independent nation, which he said prompted America not to recognize Liberia's freedom.

Historian Doe, at the same time, criticized the formulation of the Liberian Flag and said he would prefer a white flag inscribed with coconut and river.

He stated that the interpretation of the colors in the flag is inaccurate and does not reflect the true essence of Liberia.