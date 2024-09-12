Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Warriors Hold Cameroon

Langton Nyakwenda in KAMPALA, Uganda

BRAVE Zimbabwe refused to be bullied nor intimidated by five-time continental champions Cameroon and even restricted the Indomitable Lions to zero shots on target as they ground out a vital point in a Group J 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Mandela National Stadium here last night.

In the end, it was a game that the Warriors will feel they could have won, as they played more purposeful football than their more illustrious opponents.

With better finishing, Zimbabwe could have scored at least three goals.

The Warriors had 17 goal attempts against Cameroon's 13 and also won more corner kicks than their opponents.

The major positive from this contest was that the Warriors kept a second clean sheet, after playing another goal-less draw against Kenya at the same venue last Friday.

Zimbabwe are, however, now third in the group on two points from as many matches.

Kenya who beat Namibia 2-1 yesterday, top Group J with four points, the same as Cameroon who secured a 1-0 Match-Day One win over the Namibians last Saturday.

Warriors coach Michael Nees said he was "super satisfied" with the performance although he is hoping for continuous improvement.

"It was a 0-0 of better quality, we did not sit back, and our level of confidence on the ball was higher.

"We deserved a little more with better finishing.

"Time will come when we will score," said Nees. Over 10 000 fans, mostly Ugandans, who support Manchester United, packed the stadium and chanted Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana's name throughout the match.

Onana is also Manchester United's Number One. One fan had a placard inscribed: "Thank you Onana for visiting Uganda, we are Manchester United fans"

It was as if Zimbabwe were playing against the English Premiership giants.

Spurred on by the crowd, Cameroon started strongly, but Zimbabwe who were inspired by France-based skipper Marshall Munetsi, did not panic.

Instead, they took the game to their fancied opponents. The Warriors created the first real chance after four minutes when Khama Billliat dragged his effort across Onana's goal after he was played through by Munetsi.

Douglas Mapfumo, who was the only change from the team that played Kenya, also had a good chance in the first half.

Zimbabwe also fashioned out several chances in the second stanza, which their strikers failed to convert.

"Maybe it was about fatigue, maybe it was over-excitement?" reckoned Nees.

"We worked a lot on our defence, we worked a lot on ball distribution.

"I am super satisfied with the performance because we had such a short time together.

"We must also respect Cameroon, they can score anytime." The Warriors are yet to concede in 180 minutes of action under the 57-year-old German. They are also yet to score since the former Seychelles coach's arrival.

What was supposed to be an Andre Onana show then turned out to be a Zimbabwe show as Billiat tormented the Cameroonians.

"That's football, it was a good crowd if a player cannot handle that pressure, then you are not a player," Nees said of the crowd.

He thinks Zimbabwe can qualify but he wants to take it one step at a time.

In bringing on Polokwane City man Mapfumo for Tawanda Chirewa in the only change he made to his starting team, Nees illustrated his keenness to gun for goals as the former is a natural centre forward. Cameroon, whose coach Marc Brys employed a 4-1-4-1 formation, started strongly but it was "hosts" Zimbabwe who fashioned out the first real chance.

The Indomitable Lions' Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo then fluffed a chance in the 10th minute, mistiming his header from a cross by Christian Bassogog.

But the Warriors soon settled, with Munetsi and Andy Rinomhota matching the more fancied pair of Zambo Anguissa and Carlos Baleba in midfield duels. Billiat, who was given a free role yesterday, was always a thorn for the Cameroon defenders, especially the big Michael Ngadeu, who resorted to fouling the diminutive star. The Yadah Stars man, sent his free-kick over in the 29th minute after Walter Musona had been fouled by Ngadeu.

The Cameroon centre-back was duly yellow-carded in the 38th minute for another offence against Billiat.

Mapfumo, who until then had been quiet, miscued a cross from the left by an impressive Jordan Zemura. Zimbabwe's first shot on target came in the 45th minute when Zemura's deflected shot was saved by Onana.

Musona then tested Onana from long range soon after the restart before Mapfumo's shot from inside the box went just wide after he was fed by Billiat in the 55th minute.

A rampaging Billiat then drew a fine save from Onana in the 62nd minute.

Musona teed up Billiat at the edge of the box and he responded with a cheeky curler that was tipped over by the Cameroon goalkeeper.

The former African champions were now on the ropes. Their coach Marc Brys made four substitutions in the 68th minute.

Still, the Warriors remained resolute, with Billiat firing over, off a clever flick by Mapfumo.

Action swung from one end to the other as both teams sought the all-important goal in the dying embers of the game.

And it was Cameroon who nearly threw the sucker punch when their captain and veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar shot wide from close range.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: W. Arubi, G. Murwira, M. Munetsi, K. Billiat, W. Musona (T. Chirewa 86), M. Garananga, A. Rinomhota, G. Takwara, D. Mapfumo (T. Hadebe 90 + 4), J. Zemura, P. Dube (O. Chirinda 78)

Cameroon: A. Onana, C. Wooh, M. Ngadeu, T. Nouhou (G. Kilama 68), J. Tchatchoua, C. Baleba, Z. Anguissa (P. Kunde 68), M. Hongla (Y. Nemours 68), C. Bassogog (F. Magri 68), B. Mbeumo, V. Aboubakar