Liberia: Ganta-Guinea Border Temporarily Closed As River Overflows Due to Torrential Rains

Ganta — The Ganta-Guinea border has come to a standstill due to the overflowing of the St. John River, halting normal activities and severely impacting the movement of goods, services, and travelers between the two countries.

The overflowing of the St. John River has made crossing between Liberia and Guinea impossible, disrupting the lives of many who depend on border activities for their livelihood and significantly affected both business and daily travel, stranding people on either side of the border.

The temporary border closure has posed significant challenges for traders and travelers, many of whom rely on the cross-border flow of goods and services for their businesses. This disruption has not only halted economic exchanges but also hindered families from reuniting across the border.

Many Liberians and Guineans regularly cross the border for trade and family visits. The sudden halt has left many without access to critical goods and services.

Also, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) officials stationed at the border have also been affected, as they are unable to collect taxes due to the flooding. Local authorities, including joint security personnel, have been deployed on both sides of the border to maintain order as the situation unfolds.

Locals on the Liberia side of the border have described the situation as unprecedented, especially the complete disruption on the Guinean side, which has never been seen before.

Many border residents largely rely on the exchange of money to support their families, and they now face difficulties in paying for basic needs such as food, school fees, and rent.

Mr. Francis Larmie, Chairman of the Ganta Money Exchangers Association, expressed concern about the impact on his livelihood.

"We are really suffering. There is no way to provide for our families, pay rent, or send our children to school since the schools reopened," Mr. Larmie said.

Local business owners at the border, including bars and restaurants, are also feeling the pinch.

Mrs. Marie Suah, a bar and restaurant owner at the Ganta border, explained how the drop-in customers has severely affected her business stating, "When the border is opened, we receive more customers, and business is good, but since Tuesday's flood, we haven't had any buyers."

Another local businessman, Tito Glaydor, involved with foreign money exchanging, echoed Larmie's concerns adding that, "This situation has completely stopped our business. We can't provide for our families, and the situation is getting worse."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Climate Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, several travelers have also reported being stranded due to the flood. Many who attended crossing the border for business were forced to turn back, as the river's violent flow made it impossible to navigate.

One traveler, Uriah Brooks, expressed his frustration, "Since this morning we came with the intent to cross the border but there is no crossing point. The water is everywhere; all in the bushes and there is no way to cross. This will affect us if the water does not go down soon."

It remains unclear when the situation will improve. Today (Thursday) is typically a busy market day for Guineans, and it is uncertain if cross-border traders will be able to resume their activities.