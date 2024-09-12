Liberia's Foreign Minister Seeks Qatari Support in Doha to Attract Investments

Doha — Liberia's Foreign Minister and Dean of the Cabinet, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has engaged the Prime Minister of Qatar, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and attracting investments in key sectors of Liberia's economy.

The meeting, held in Doha, focused on air transportation, education, and broader economic cooperation between the two nations, the Liberian Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

During the talks, Minister Nyanti emphasized Liberia's interest in securing Qatari investment in sectors such as mining, agriculture, infrastructure, health, and technology.

She highlighted specific opportunities in manufacturing, aviation, forestry, and road development, urging Qatar to consider Liberia as a partner for long-term investment.

Minister Nyanti's visit was prompted by an invitation from Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Queen Mother of the Emir of Qatar, to deliver a keynote address on the theme: "Education in Peril: The Human Cost of War." With extensive experience in conflict zones such as South Sudan, Yemen, and Liberia.

Foreign Minister Nyanti spoke about the devastating impact of war on education, particularly on children and schools.

In addition to her keynote speech, Minister Nyanti advocated for increased public-private partnerships between Liberia and Qatar, stressing the potential for economic collaboration that could benefit both countries and the wider region.

She called for the rapid advancement of initiatives such as the air service agreement between Liberia and Qatar Airways, which could open new avenues for trade and tourism.

The meeting also marked the first time Liberia has formally requested direct aid from Qatar.

The Liberian Foreign Minister underscored the importance of such support and expressed hope that the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) would soon visit Liberia to assess and initiate local projects.

She also shared President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST agenda, emphasizing its focus on uplifting the most vulnerable populations through strategic partnerships with friendly nations like Qatar.

Meanwhile, following her meeting with the Prime Minister, Minister Nyanti held discussions with Qatar's Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, as part of her efforts to promote economic diplomacy.

They explored ways to improve Liberia's air and sea transport infrastructure, which would help stimulate growth in the private sector.

Minister Nyanti also invited Qatar Airways to join the QFFD delegation when they visit Liberia, with the aim of establishing air routes between the two countries.

During her engagements, Minister Nyanti advocated for funding youth-focused programs in Liberia, aligning her request with her recent address at the United Nations on youth, peace, and security.

Foreign Minister Nyanti's visit also included meetings with Sheikha Moza's Qatar Foundation, where she explored potential collaborations in areas such as health, education, climate change, and agriculture. The foundation, which oversees key initiatives like the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) and EARTHNA, is focused on driving innovation in these sectors.

Liberia's Foreign Minister expressed optimism about the outcomes of her visit, stressing the importance of forging closer ties with Qatar as part of Liberia's broader strategy to attract foreign investment and boost its economic development.