Rwanda/Nigeria: Spittler Praises His Players After Nigeria Draw

Rwanda head coach Frank Spittler has commended his team for a superb performance in Tuesday's goalless draw against Nigeria in the 2025 AFCON Group D qualifiers.

The match, held at Amahoro Stadium, attracted thousands of supporters, including President Paul Kagame who returned to the stadium to watch a football match for the first time since 2016.

Despite failing to beat Nigeria at home, Spittler was with the result, noting that his men held their ground against one of Africa's football powerhouse.

"I'm happy with the result. The boys gave everything on the pitch, and we showed resilience throughout the game," he told the press in post-match interview.

The coach particularly heaped praise on goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari who made a couple powerful saves that kept the Nigerian attackers at bay.

"Ntwari was incredible today. His saves were crucial, and he gave us a chance to stay in the game," he said.

The German coach pointed out that Rwanda's ongoing challenge remains in the attacking department.

"We lack a top-level striker with Rwandan roots who can come in and make a real difference. That's something we need to address moving forward."

The draw saw Rwanda and Nigeria share spoils, taking home a point apiece, while also maintaining their unbeaten run in their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.