Nigeria: Eguavoen Steps Down After Leading Eagles to Pick Four Points in Two Games

After leading the Super Eagles to pick four points in two AFCON 2025 qualifying matches, Interim Head Coach of senior Nigerian football team, Augustine Eguavoen admitted yesterday that his task has been completed.

Super Eagles played a goalless draw with Rwanda in Kigali yesterday afternoon to add a point to the maximum three earned in the 3-0 defeat of Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Uyo last Saturday.

Eguavoen was drafted in on Interim capacity to the team after German gaffer, Bruno Labbadia dumped the Nigerian job few days after he was hired with

the match day 1 clash with Benin Republic just at the corner.

But speaking with Pius Idoko at the airport in Kigali and quoted by Owngoalnigeria.com, Eguavoeninsisted that the mandate given to him was to handle the team in the first two matches with Benin Republic and Rwanda and nothing more.

"I have been given a mandate to handle two matches. I will want to say that I am very pleased with the boys and again thank the NFF leadership and all the boys supported me in terms of discipline and working hard," observed the coach fondly called Cerezo from his playing days in the senior national team.

He was emphatic that his mandate has ended. "It ends today, which is the two games mandate. I can't talk about the Libya match because I haven't been told about that game."

Eguavoen however insisted that no team is a pushover anymore. "But with the spirit that these boys have exhibited in the two matches (against Benin and Rwanda), we have a bright future with the Super Eagles," stressed the coach.

Super Eagles lead the Group D standing on four points while Benin Republic that defeated Libya 2-1 in the group's other game are second on three points. Rwanda with two draws are third on two points while Libya are in the rear on just one point.

Eguavoen made just only one change from the squad that started against the Cheetahs, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru taking the place of Alex Iwobi in yesterday's clash with Rwanda.

Defender Bruno Onyemaechi should have put Nigeria ahead after only three minutes, but he miscued his shot after a great pass by Ademola Lookman. Two minutes later, midfielder Wiflred Ndidi's shot went straight to goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

Bonheur Mugisha and Kevin Muhire took turns harassing the Super Eagles' defence as the game wore on, but Nigeria could have been up by a goal after 22 minutes as Lookman headed into the net. But Moroccan referee Karim Sabry ruled that a Nigerian player had pushed a defender in the build-up. Victor Boniface wasted a glorious opportunity in the 25th minute, and in the 37th minute, Onyemaechi failed to capitalize as Boniface's shot rocked the upright and bounced back into play.

Four minutes to half time, Onyemaechi, getting into scoring positions easily, headed wide when he received a cross from the right by Olaoluwa Aina.

Eight minutes into the second half, substitute Moses Simon's shot from William Ekong's floater was blocked by an imperious Ntwari. Jojea Kwizera could have put the Wasps in front on 68th minutes as the home boys broke forward, but his shot flew away from goal. With 19 minutes left, Lookman was almost celebrating a goal, only to see his volley from Aina's cross punched out by Ntwari. Mugisha, undaunted, unleashed a rocket from 22 yards with two minutes, but goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali punched into safety.

Substitute Raphael Onyedika could have struck in the 89th minute, but again, Ntwari was on hand to block his shot, just as he held firmly to the ball from substitute Victor Osimhen's header in added time.

The Eagles will next confront the Mediterranean Knights of Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, mid-October.

GROUP D STANDING

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Nigeria 2 1 1 0 3 0 3 4

Benin 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3

Rwanda 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2

Libya 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

AFCON 2025

RESULTS

Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria

Benin 2-1 Libya

Gabon 2-0 CAR

Botswana 0-4 Egypt

C'Verde 2-0 Mauritania

Liberia 0-3 Algeria

Chad 0-2 CIV

Zambia 3-2 S'Leone

Guinea 1-2 Tanzania

Eswatini 0-1 Mali

Mo'bique 2-1 G'Bissau

Namibia 1-2 Kenya

Zimbabwe 0-0 Cameroon

S'Sudan 2-3 S'Africa

B'Faso 3-1 Malawi