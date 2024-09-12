Nigeria: Speaker Abbas Condemns Abduction of Nurses, Patients in Kaduna Hospital

11 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned the attack on a hospital, and the abduction of workers as well as patients by bandits in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

On Monday, bandits reportedly invaded the Primary Healthcare Centre at Layin Dan Auta village in Kuyello Ward, Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State. They abducted two nurses and several patients yet to be ascertained.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, charged security agencies to rescue those kidnapped from the hospital and others in captivity across the country.

The speaker expressed deep worry that bandits and kidnappers were becoming too daring in their nefarious activities these days.

"The activities of bandits have become too rampant, especially with the last attack on vulnerable targets like a hospital.

"Our security forces need to, as a matter of emergency, go after the abductors and rescue those abducted from the health facility.

They must ensure that no Nigerian kidnapped in any part of the country remains in captivity," he said.

Speaker Abbas also called for sustained efforts to rid every part of Nigeria of the menace of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

