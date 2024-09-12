Nigeria: Ajaero Not Above the Law - Presidency

The presidency has asserted that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, is not above the law and must comply with summons from security agencies.

This declaration responds to the Trade Union Congress in the United Kingdom's accusations of human rights abuses against Nigeria.

The controversy erupted when Ajaero was prevented from travelling abroad to speak at a conference in London.

According to the presidency, this action was taken because Ajaero had "snubbed the invitation of a law enforcement agency conducting an ongoing investigation."

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, emphasised that under the Nigerian Constitution, no individual is exempt from lawful investigation.

"Clearly, under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), no person is above the summons of law enforcement agencies and lawful investigation," Onanuga stated.

The government drew parallels with other democratic nations, pointing out that trade union leaders in countries like the UK, Europe, and the United States are expected to comply with law enforcement agencies.

"We are not aware that there is anyone in the United Kingdom or anywhere in Europe and the United States, trade union leaders inclusive, who will flagrantly ignore the invitation or summons of MI5 or Scotland Yard or treat the FBI with the level of disdain Mr Ajaero has subjected law enforcement agencies in Nigeria," the statement read.

Onanuga further clarified that the Department of State Services (DSS) invited Ajaero, which was unrelated to his role as NLC President.

The government maintains that as a responsible citizen, Ajaero should honour the invitation and address any issues arising from the investigation through proper channels.

The presidency also took the opportunity to address broader labour issues, accusing the labour movement of sometimes advancing "ideological positions that fly in the face of economic realities."

The presidency cited historical examples, including labour's opposition to the privatisation of refineries in 2007, which the government argues has hindered economic development.

Despite the current tensions, the government insists there is no adversarial relationship between the Labour Movement and the administration.

It reaffirmed President Tinubu's commitment to protecting civil liberties and the rights of all citizens, describing him as a "pro-democracy activist president."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "Many ideological stances of the labour unions in Nigeria in the past have only stunted the country's economic growth and development and compromised the material well-being of the workers and the poor people they protect.

"A case in point was the strong opposition of the NLC and TUC to the sale of Port-Harcourt and Kaduna Refineries to Bluestar Consortium, promoted in 2007 by Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Seventeen years after the labour movement forced the successor government of Umar Yar' Adua to cancel the sale of the two refineries, none of the four government-owned refineries worked.

"On the other hand, Mr. Aliko Dangote, one of the promoters of Bluestar, has built the largest single-train refinery in the world. In a twist of fate, the same Labour Movement that fiercely opposed Dangote from taking over the two refineries in 2007 hailed him for completing his 650,000-bpd refinery in Lagos.

"The administration of President Tinubu will continue to promote the best economic interest of Nigerians despite the current challenges. It will also continue to pursue policies and programmes that will expand national economic output and create prosperity for our citizens," he said.