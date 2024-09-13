South Africa: Former Minister Pravin Gordhan Dies

Anti-apartheid activist and former minister Pravin Gordhan has died, following a short battle with cancer.

He was 75.

The family released a statement saying that Gordhan passed away peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family, close friends, and comrades from his time in the liberation struggle.

The statement added that Gordhan's message to friends and family was that he had "no regrets, no regrets…We have made our contribution".

"After his retirement, Minister Gordhan fought a short, courageous battle with cancer," the statement read.

“Throughout his career as a political activist – including the multiparty negotiations at Codesa from 1991, as a member of Parliament from 1994, and later as a member of the executive from 2009 - he remained committed to building and strengthening public institutions to support our constitutional democracy. He did this with integrity, fearless courage and resilience.”

He served as Minister of Public Enterprises from 2018 until his retirement in 2024. Prior to that, he was Finance Minister from 2009 to 2014 and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 to 2015.

Gordhan also served as South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner for 10 years.

He retired from government after the 29 May elections.

The Gordhan family has requested that their privacy be respected.

