South Africa: President Mourns the Passing of Former Minister Pravin Gordhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness over the passing of lifelong activist and former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan passed away in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his family announced. He was 75 years old.

President Ramaphosa has offered his deep condolences to Gordhan's wife Vanitha Raju, daughters Anisha and Priyesha, the former Minister's older brother Manecklal, and sister Shanta Harilal.

He said his thoughts were also with Gordhan's extended family, comrades, associates and organisations he established relationships with, as a family and community member, freedom fighter, public sector executive and member of the National Executive.

Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and 2015 until 2017.

He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 to 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until he announced his planned retirement in March 2024.

The late activist was also appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner.

His involvement in the public sector stemmed from his participation in the anti-apartheid struggle.

This included his role in student and civic movements in the 1970s and 80s, as an executive member of the Natal Indian Congress, and as a military operative in the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC).

During South Africa's transition to democracy and in the early years of the new dispensation, Gordhan played a leading role in the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) multi-party dialogue. He was later appointed as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Constitutional Committee.

Last year marked 50 years since Gordhan graduated from the University of Durban-Westville with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. This led to him working at the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban from 1974 to 1981.

In the early 1980s, his activism led to his dismissal from the hospital, as well as detention by police and banning orders.

President Ramaphosa said: "We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of Cabinet.

"Pravin Gordhan's personal sacrifices and his endeavours and achievements in various sectors of our society endowed him with the insights, empathy and resilience that fuelled his service to the nation."

President Ramaphosa commended him for his role as a leader in the country's anti-corruption efforts during his later years of service to the nation.

"Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets.

"During his decades of revolutionary dedication to making South Africa a better place, Pravin Gordhan and his family were deprived of much-needed and deserved time together.

"As we mourn his passing, we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service and his sustained striving for the realisation of the vision and dictates of our Constitution.

"We carry his family in our thoughts and prayers at this time."