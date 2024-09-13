Nigeria: Climate Change - Govt, Unicef Launch WASH Intervention Programme

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched a comprehensive WASH intervention programme aimed at building climate-resilient WASH facilities across Nigeria.

The aim is also to underscore the importance of adapting infrastructure to the growing threats posed by climate change.

This was announced at a stakeholders' meeting to evaluate technical specifications and field research on how WASH facilities can meet global standards while remaining inclusive of vulnerable populations such as women and people with disability.

Mr Richard P. Pheelangwah, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said, "This validation meeting is to decide on how to produce technical designs of our WASH facilities that will meet global standards and are climate resilient, gender-appropriate, and inclusive of people with disabilities."

He emphasised that the recent and worsening effects of climate change in Nigeria, especially in Maiduguri, had made the redesign of the facilities an urgent priority.

He further said, "For example, the Northern part of Nigeria experiences worsening drought conditions and declining groundwater levels, while the Central and Southern regions suffer from irregular rainfall and flash floods."

Mr Babarinde S. M., Director of Water Supply and Support Services, explained that the current WASH designs were outdated in the face of global climate shifts, which was why the review process was vital.

He said, "Climate change has become a threat globally, and our current WASH facilities are highly vulnerable but the Department of Water Supply has worked closely with UNICEF to facilitate this technical review."

Representatives from the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) were present to share their findings on existing WASH designs.