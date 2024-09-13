Nigeria: Maiduguri Flood - Dozens Still Trapped As NEMA, Military, Others Intensify Rescue Operations - Official

The NEMA official said the agency has rescued 200 in the last 24 hours.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the military and other organisations have intensified rescue operations as many residents remained trapped or are missing, two days after the flood in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The North East Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Sirajo Garba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He said that dozens of other people who were trapped in their homes were rescued on Thursday.

"We have deployed high suspension vehicles and boats and the military are working on a search and rescue operation particularly in wards like Abbaganaram, Muna, and 505 estate.

"On our side as NEMA, we rescued about 200 people between yesterday and today.

"On the day of incident, over 1,000 people were rescued, while over 70,000 have been profiled in seven camps."

On the number of casualties, Mr Garba said, "the number can not be ascertained now", adding that so far NEMA has issued four body bags."

"As the water continues to recede, we may find dmore bodies," Mr Garba added.

Meanwhile, members of the Nigeria Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdultahman Abdulrazak, arrived in Maiduguri to commiserate with the state government and people of the state.

Others who visited were the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Ministers of Water Resources, Interior, Agriculture, and some members of the National Assembly.

NAN reports that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri during the visit donated N50million, while Rep.Muktar Betara(APC-Borno) donated N100million.

(NAN)