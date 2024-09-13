Nigeria: Colombia 2024 - Nigeria's Falconets Eliminated By Japan

13 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The Falconets have been eliminated from the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after losing 2-1 to Japan on Friday.

Japan edged Nigeria 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals in Colombia on Friday morning, preventing the Falconets from qualifying for another quarterfinal outing.

A goal in each half, first by Miyu Matsunaga and then by Maya Hijikata, meant that Olushola Shobowale's composed finish one minute into time-added-on was too little too late in driving rain at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.

The tenacious Maya Hijikata came close in the 13th minute, almost capitalising as goalkeeper Faith Omilana came out to punch the ball from a cross, but Comfort Folorunsho was on the line to rescue the situation.

In the 18th minute, Japan came close again when Uno Shiragaki and Manaka Matsukubo missed getting a touch on the ball as Rio Sasaki carved open Nigeria's defence from a free kick on the right.

Japan would go in front in the 33rd minute, as Matsunaga headed home a cross by Rihona Ujihara.

Four minutes before the break, Nigeria could have levelled when Rofiat Imuran's in-swinger from the left rattled goalkeeper Akana Okuma, but Maya Hijikata cleared the ball off the line.

Hijikata made it two for Japan in the 66th minute when she drove the ball into the net after a cross from the right by Chinari Sasai. Omilana saved shots from Matsunaga and Suzu Amano in the 77th and 86th minutes, respectively.

The Falconets made it a tense finish when Shobowale scored in additional time from a cross from the left by substitute Goodness Osigwe, but they could not grab an equaliser to force extra time.

Japan will face Spain in the quarterfinals, in a rematch of the final match of the last edition in Costa Rica two years ago.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.