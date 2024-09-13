Liberia: House to Create Five New Townships in Lofa

Following the growing population in Lofa County, the House of Representatives is reviewing a draft law for the smooth governance of those areas as relates to improving the living standards of the people with the current and projected levels.

The new law is aimed to create five townships, with a population with the minimum of 5,000 persons as evidence by the census, in Voinjama and Kolahun of Electoral District #3, Lofa County.

During the 7th Day Special Sitting on Thursday, 12 September 2024, members of the House of Representatives voted for the Joint Committee on Internal Affairs, Judiciary, Good Governance and Government Reform and Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning to scrutinize the law and report within one week.

The House's decision to forward the new draft law to Committees triggered from a communication from Rep. Momo Siafa Kpoto of Lofa County District #3.

"I present you my compliments and wish to request the Honorable House of Representatives to pass into law the below listed instruments for the smooth governance of the respective areas mentioned herein, the instruments include:

"An Act to Create Gondorlahun Township within Lukambeh Administrative District; An Act to Create Zerwordamai Township within Voinjama, An Act Creating the Township of Lawalazu and provide for the governance of same within Voinjama; An Act Creating the Township of Sevalahun and provide for the governance of same within Kulahun and An Act Creating the Township of Likasu and provide for the governance of same within Lukambeh."

"The above-mentioned areas surpassed the legal requirements as laid down in the Local Government Act, for instance, that has to do with the minimum population of 5000 to qualify an area for Township status, education facilities, etc. Besides, these areas have the potential to make significant contributions to poverty alleviation, job creation, economic growth and social stability," Kpoto wrote in his communication.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has voted bill seeking the creation of Zeyeama Clan within Lofa County.

Plenary took the decision Thursday following a lengthy report from the House's Joint Committee on Judiciary, Internal Affairs, and Ways, Means, Finance & Development Planning.

The instrument was submitted by Lofa County District 4 Representative, Gizzie K. Kollince.

Representative Kollince said Zeyeama Clan has a population of over Thirty thousand people and is blessed with rich natural resources supportive to the growth and development of Liberia.

According to Rep. Kollince, Zeyeama District also has the requisite territorial land mass comprising twenty major towns with each town surrounded by not less than five villages and hamlets.

He said the establishment of Zeyeama Clan, as Administrative District in Lofa County, will ensure speedy development, effective governance of the people as well as effective and efficient execution of social and economic programs that will positively affect the lives of the people.

The bill has been forwarded to the Liberian senate for concurrence.