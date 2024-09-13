Liberia: Japan Donates U.S.$3Million in Rice Aid to Combat Food Insecurity

Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing food security challenges in Liberia with a US$3 million donation under the KR Food Assistance Program. The disclosure was made by Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanobu, during a signing ceremony with government officials, highlighting Japan's sustained support for Liberia's food security efforts.

Ambassador Hisanobu emphasized the importance of the KR Food Assistance Program as a vital component of Japan's grant aid to developing nations. Since 2008, the program has played a key role in improving food availability in Liberia, particularly as rice remains a staple food for many households across the country.

"For many Liberians, rice is not just food; it is life," Ambassador Hisanobu said. "We are honored to provide this much-needed assistance to the people of Liberia. Japan implements this program annually in close cooperation with the Government of Liberia to help address the country's food security needs."

The donation, valued at 400 million Japanese yen (approximately US$3 million), will bring significant relief to the Liberian market. In addition to directly providing rice supplies, the KR Food Assistance Program offers broader developmental benefits. Proceeds from the sale of the rice can be used to support Liberia's social and economic development initiatives, creating a ripple effect that extends beyond immediate food needs.

Ambassador Hisanobu praised the collaborative partnership between Japan and Liberia, citing the importance of mutual support in achieving sustainable development. He noted that Japan's aid extends beyond food assistance, as the two countries also work together on agricultural development projects.

"Liberia has taken important steps to boost local rice production, which is key to creating a more sustainable food supply chain. Japan is proud to support these efforts, both through this donation and our technical assistance to Liberia's agriculture sector," he said. "We believe that agriculture will play a crucial role in Liberia's future development, and Japan stands ready to strengthen our partnership."

One of the key initiatives under this collaboration is the Paddy and Seed Rice Project, which aims to bolster rice production capabilities in Liberia. Ambassador Hisanobu expressed optimism that further cooperation between the two nations would enhance Liberia's capacity to meet its food security challenges.

He also commended the Counterpart Value Fund Secretariat for its diligence in overseeing the program and expressed gratitude to Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) for ensuring the timely procurement of rice supplies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, expressed profound appreciation for Japan's continuous support, noting that the assistance was vital for Liberia's progress toward food security.

"Today is an important day for Liberia as we formalize yet another milestone in our partnership with Japan," Minister Nyanti said. "The Government of Japan has been a true friend to Liberia, especially in our shared mission to ensure food security, which is central to our national development agenda."

Minister Nyanti highlighted the significance of rice in the daily lives of Liberians, referring to the country's history of civil unrest over rice shortages. "Rice is not only our staple food; it is part of our identity," she remarked. "Japan's support goes a long way in helping us meet this critical need, and through this collaboration, we believe Liberia will rise to achieve the sustainable development goals."

She also underscored the government's commitment to increasing local rice production, aligning with Japan's focus on long-term agricultural development. "The future of Liberia lies in agriculture. With the help of partners like Japan, we will be able to develop sustainable solutions to the challenges we face," Nyanti added.