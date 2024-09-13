Nigeria: Police Neutralise Suspected Armed Robber in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kadauna State said its operatives have detained one suspected kidnapper, five notorious armed robbers, and neutralised one in Kaduna.

The command's spokesperson ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the incidents in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said on Tuesday, that the Operation Fushi Kada operatives led by the Commander, acting on technical and credible intelligence, intercepted a notorious armed robbery syndicate along the Karji/Sabon Tasha axis of the state.

He explained that during the operation, the armed robbers engaged the police in a fierce gun battle.

"But due to the superior firepower of the police, five suspects were detained, while one suspect, Christopher Bobai, also known as "Baban Dodo," sustained serious injuries while attempting to flee.

"He was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, "he said.

Hassan said the five suspects included Gideon Martins, Joy Gideon female, Joshua Gama, Umar Usman, and Bashir Yusuf.

"All the suspects confessed to the crime and are cooperating with the police to apprehend other gang members still at large.

"The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: one English-made pistol, one locally-made pistol, Nigerian Army camouflage uniform, three cutlasses, four pairs of jungle boots, six SIM cards, two sets of black uniforms, and two jungle caps, "Hassan said.

He disclosed that on Wednesday, acting on credible intelligence about the movement of a suspected kidnapper, police operatives swiftly mobilised and successfully apprehended one Saidu Inusa, also known as "Haske," a resident of Burinta, Bishini Ward in Kachia Local Government Area.

He said during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in multiple kidnapping operations across the state while an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, emphasised the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety.

He also assured the citizens that the police command would maintain its current momentum in the ongoing efforts to clamp down on armed robbers and bandits in the state. (NAN)