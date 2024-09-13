Senegal's President Dissolves Parliament, Calls Snap November Election

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has dissolved the opposition-led National Assembly just six months after taking office, clearing the way for early legislative elections on 17 November.

In an address late Thursday, Faye said working with the assembly had grown difficult after members refused to start discussions on the budget law and turned down efforts to dissolve wasteful state institutions.

"I dissolve the national assembly to ask the sovereign people for the institutional means to bring about the systemic transformation that I have promised to deliver," Faye said in his brief speech, in which he announced the date for voting.

Lawmakers from Faye's Pastef party are looking to win a majority in the assembly and the announcement came as little surprise.

Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of the parliament - the minimum time required before fresh legislative elections.

Faye's announcement followed earlier promises by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to dissolve the national assembly and launch a wide-ranging probe into government corruption.

Faye defeated the ruling coalition candidate in a landslide victory in March, becoming Africa's youngest ever president. He has promised to crack down on corruption and introduce economic reforms that prioritise the national interest.

Senegal's new government last month set up a commission to review all oil and gas contracts.

Sonko has promised to rebalance them in the national interest, without providing details on how long the review will take.

(with newswires)