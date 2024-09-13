Ghana: Three More Presidential Candidates File Nominations to Contest Dec 7 Polls

Three presidential candidate hopefuls filed their nominations on day four of the five-day window offered aspirants to file their nominations to contest the 2024 presidential elections.

They are Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Janet Asana Nabla of the People's National Party (PNP) and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, Convention People's Party (CPP).

It brings to 14, aspirants who have so far, filed to vie for the job of the president from January 2025 to January 2028.

At the time of filling this report at 16:55 GMT, the People's National Convention, led by former Chairman Bernard Mornah and scheduled to file their papers was yet to arrive ahead of the 17:00 GMT deadline for the day.

The exercise ends today Friday, September 13, 2024.

In her remarks after filing her papers, Janet Asana Nabla said the time for women to be given the leadership mantle of the country at the December 7 polls to redeem Ghana from their misfortune induced by the misgovernance of the NPP and the NDC was now.

"Vote for change. It has all been men, we have tried the men, the time to try a woman is now," she stated.

She said even in the wisdom of God, women are to complement the efforts of men and if the men have failed the country, women must be called upon to straighten the rough edges.

The PNP, she said has policies like price control, de-dollarisation of the economy and social interventions to cushion the Ghanaian people from the harsh economic environment.

She suggested to the Electoral Commission to digitalise its processes to avoid the situation where candidates have to go around the entire country to have their forms endorsed as she applauded the Commission for waiving 25 per cent of the cost of nomination forms for female candidates.

Madam Kumankuma rallied Ghanaians to get behind the party to secure the victory and revisit the independence vision for the country.

Sure of a CPP victory, she urged the Commission to take onboard all concerns raised by stakeholders and political parties to ensure there was confidence in the electoral processes into the election.

The CPP, she said, if voted into power, would revolutionise agriculture by heavily investing in the sector and making market available to reduce the phenomenon of post-harvest losses.

For Madam Akua Donkor, the leadership of the country has not lived to the billing and that Ghanaians must take advantage of the opportunity at the polls in December to vote for positive change.

She said the welfare of the media, the fourth unofficial arm of government, would be a priority to her government as the media is the light that shines on the nation to reveal inefficiencies in the governance structure.