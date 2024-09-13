Ghana: Election 2024 - NPP Engages in Elimination By Substitution in Walewale Constituency

The decision was arrived at, following the withdrawal of Hon Lariba Zuweira Abdu, incumbent MP and one of the two aspirants, from the primary contest. This resulted in Dr Mahama, becoming the sole aspirant for the contest.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has in what the Mathematicians call "Elimination by substitution" settled the issue of who represents the Party in Walewale Constituency come Dec 7, 2024.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon Lariba Zuweira Abdu, on Sept 10, 2024, pulled out of the Party's Parliamentary Candidate (PC)'s race, leaving the NPP with no choice but to confirm her opponent, Dr Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama as their PC.

The issue of who becomes the Walewale PC for the 2024 elections has gone through two polls and a high court ruling without it being resolved.

"Following the inconclusive re-run of the parliamentary primary in the Walewale Constituency yesterday (with the Electoral Commission unable to declare a result as a result of an unfortunate incident), I have decided in the interest of the greater good of the NPP and peace and unity in the Walewale Constituency, I will no longer be a candidate for MP in the 2024 elections. I am therefore formally withdrawing from the contest," in pulling out of the contest, Hon Lariba Abdu said.

That was Sept 10, 2024.

In response, the NPP per a statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Sept 11, 2024, said, "The National Executive Committee of the NPP, at its meeting on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024, unanimously confirmed Dr Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama as the Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the Walewale Constituency.

"The decision was arrived at, following the withdrawal of Hon Lariba Zuweira Abdu, incumbent MP and one of the two aspirants, from the primary contest. This resulted in Dr Mahama, becoming the sole aspirant for the contest".