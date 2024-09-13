Nigeria: 400 Deported Nigerians Arrive Abuja Airport From UAE

Four hundred Nigerians, who were deported from the United Arab Emirates, have arrived in Nigeria.

A report by the Nigerian Television Authority said the deportees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by officials from the Office of the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the National Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant stakeholders.

"Four hundred Nigerians, including 90 females and 310 males, have been deported from the United Arab Emirates back to Nigeria.

"They were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the office of the National Security Adviser in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other stakeholders," the news media said in a Wednesday post on X.

On July 16, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), said 190 Nigerians were repatriated to Nigeria, with an additional 250 expected to return soon.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, disclosed this during a visit to Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.

She visited the envoy few days after the UAE lifted the visa ban on Nigerians.