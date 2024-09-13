Nigeria: Senate to Enact Laws to Mitigate Effects of Disasters - Northern Senators

13 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senate is to enact laws aimed at mitigating the effects of environmental disasters in the country.

This followed the flooding that wreaked havoc in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday following the collapse of the Alau Dam.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua (APC, Katsina Central), said, "The Senate will continue to pursue legislation and policies that mitigate the effects of environmental disasters and promote sustainable development.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Borno State and assure them of our support during this difficult period."

The statement urged governments of the 36 states of the federation to map up strategic plans to tackle the issue of climate change as part of efforts to prevent environmental disasters.

The statement also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving N3 billion as intervention fund for the victims of the disaster and commiserated with the government and people of Borno State over the flooding which killed many residents, submerged houses, farmlands and displaced many others.

