Nigeria: Benue Confirms 4 Mpox Cases, 20 Others Suspected

At least four cases of Monkey pox (Mpox) have been confirmed in two LGAs of Benue State.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Asema Msuega, disclosed this on Thursday during a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

He said the state recorded 20 suspected cases from five local government areas so far this year.

Msuega noted that the confirmed Mpox cases were been recorded in Makurdi and Gwer West, while suspected cases had been identified in five other local government areas.

He said that the latest suspected case came from Gwer East, with lab results expected by the end of the week.

"Three of the confirmed cases have been treated and discharged from the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) isolation centre. The fourth case, confirmed last week, is currently receiving treatment and responding well," he said.