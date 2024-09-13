Nigeria: Two Dead As Floods Devastate Homes, Infrastructure in Abuja Community

The flooding, which occurred on Tuesday, marked the second deluge in just five days, leaving a trail of destruction and despair among the community's inhabitants.

The community of Agwan Hakimi, Orozo situated in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has been left in turmoil after a devastating flood swept through the area, killing two residents and destroying vital infrastructure.

In a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Chairman of the Agwan Hakimi Landlord Association, Funmilayo Patrick, confirmed the deaths of two individuals, who were swept away by the forceful waters as they attempted to cross the flood on foot. One victim, identified as Musa, was a well-known figure in the community. The identity of the second victim remains unknown. Both were buried shortly after the incident.

"We've experienced flooding every year for the past six years, but this is by far the worst," Mr Patrick said. "We are used to it, but losing lives has left us shaken. Homes have been submerged, destroyed, and we're terrified of what the next rainfall might bring."

Community in crisis

The floods have displaced at least 10 families, leaving them with no emergency shelter. Many have found temporary refuge with neighbours or relatives, but the damage to their homes remains severe. Several buildings were flooded, and one structure collapsed under the weight of the floodwaters.

"We don't have emergency shelters," said Mr Patrick. "Families have moved in with others, but how long can that last? It's unsustainable."

A weak bridge

One of the community's primary concerns is the deteriorating state of its sole bridge, a critical connection between Agwan Hakimi and neighbouring communities like Jaina. The bridge, which serves as a vital artery for transportation, is now at risk of collapse after being battered by the back-to-back floods. Should it fall, residents fear they will be entirely cut off from essential services such as schools, churches, and markets.

"If this bridge goes, we're stranded," he warned. "It's the only way in and out of Agwan Hakimi. We're already isolated enough. If we lose the bridge, no help will come."

Crumbling infrastructure

Agwan Hakimi's woes go beyond the immediate flood damage. The community has long struggled with inadequate infrastructure, particularly in terms of electricity supply. Despite efforts by the community to maintain its own electrical infrastructure, including spending nearly N10 million on transformers and replacement parts, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has reportedly done little to help.

"The Landlord Association has had to fund everything ourselves," Mr Patrick said. "We've paid for feeder pillars, conductor wires, poles, and even armoured cables for our transformers, but the AEDC has ignored our calls for support. We're paying them for services they're not delivering, and it's crippling local businesses."

Daily power outages have left the community in disarray, with many residents filing complaints to no avail. Frustration is mounting.

"It's more than just the cost," he added. "We're literally paying the AEDC's staff to do their jobs. And yet, here we are, still without reliable power."

Desperate calls for help

The community has now turned to the government for help. In a statement released by the Landlord Association on Wednesday, the group issued an urgent appeal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, AMAC Chairman Christopher Mailalangu, Senator Ireti Kingibe, and House of Representatives member Joshua Obika to intervene before the situation worsens.

"We need immediate relief for the displaced families, repairs to the destroyed homes, and urgent action on the collapsing bridge," the statement read. "Without prompt intervention, more lives will be lost."

The association also called for a professional assessment of flood-prone areas in the region to mitigate future disasters. For many, the emotional and physical toll of the disaster has become unbearable.

"We're traumatised," he said. "Every time it rains, we live in fear."

A community on the brinks

The flooding has laid bare the broader issues plaguing Agwan Hakimi. Roads are in disrepair, there is no local police post, and residents have been forced to organise their own security, costing them N500,000 per month. The strain on the community is evident.

"We're doing everything ourselves," Mr Patrick lamented. "We spent almost N2 million reinforcing the bridge last year, only for the flood to wash it away. We can't go on like this--we need help, and we need it now."

Government response

Following inquiries from PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the Head of Public Affairs at the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Nkechi Isa, led her team to Agwan Hakimi for post assessment and profiling.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mrs Isa confirmed that the flood claimed one life, injured another person, and caused significant damage to homes and farmlands.

She attributed the disaster to a narrow culvert and poor drainage systems.

In response, FEMD Acting Director General, Abdulrahman Mohammed directed the AEDC to repair a power pole damaged by the floods and restore electricity to the area.

He also ordered the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to expand the culvert to prevent future flooding.

He also said FEMD is planning further assessments of the farmlands and homes affected by the flooding.

Mrs Isa said as heavy rains and possible flooding are forecast in the coming weeks, authorities have warned residents to remain vigilant and make use of emergency services, including a 112 toll-free line for reporting disasters.