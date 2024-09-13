Nigeria: Severe Floods in Nigeria Magnify the Dire Humanitarian Crisis

United Nations — On Monday, the Alau dam in Maiduguri, Borno State, collapsed, causing flash floods to ravage neighbouring regions in Nigeria. This comes after weeks of torrential rain, which caused severe structural damage to the dam. The floods have changed the lives of thousands and caused high levels of damage to infrastructures. The impacts of the recent floods compound with Nigeria's pre-existing humanitarian crisis, which includes armed conflict, widespread malnutrition, and a failing economy.

Ali Ndume, a representative for Borno South, emphasizes the severity of the destruction, saying, "Homes, institutions, government agencies, and other businesses have been submerged in the flood. Many people are trapped and are trying to evacuate. I'm worried that the situation may get worse unless the Federal Government immediately steps in to assist the state government in salvaging the situation".

According to reports by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), approximately 40 percent of Maiduguri has been covered by high waters, with over 240,000 people having been affected in total. Water damage has led to the collapse of several critical infrastructures in Nigeria, including bridges, roads, electricity systems, healthcare facilities, and schools.

The zonal coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Surajo Garba, informed reporters that approximately 23,000 residences have been submerged underwater.

The current death toll from the floods is unknown as authorities struggle to remove people who have been trapped in buildings. Ezekiel Manzo, spokesperson for NEMA, estimates that at least 30 civilians have been killed.

Ali Abatcha Don Best, the general manager of the Sanda Kyarimi Zoo, told reporters that 80 percent of the zoo's animals have been killed by the floods. He adds that several dangerous animals, such as crocodiles and snakes, have been washed into human settlements, urging civilians to stay vigilant.

Additionally, high waters have significantly damaged farmlands, approximately 110,000 hectares, according to NEMA. This greatly exacerbates the pre-existing hunger crisis in Nigeria.

"Some of the flood-affected areas in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states are facing a food and nutrition crisis impacting 4.8 million people and putting the lives of 230,000 children at risk of acute malnutrition", stated Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, at a United Nations (UN) press briefing on Wednesday.

The impact on Nigeria's economy has been substantial. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), agriculture contributes to about 22.35 percent of Nigeria's gross domestic product, employing over 70 percent of all Nigerians.

The effects of the floods add on to Nigeria's ongoing hostilities, caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has caused about 35,000 casualties and over 2.6 million displacements.

Yobe State, a neighboring district of Borno, has been devastated by severe flooding and a deadly terrorist attack in the span of two weeks. Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesperson for the Yobe Police stated that in early September, approximately 50 extremists rode on motorcycles into Yobe, opening fire on markets and houses before setting them ablaze, claiming at least 100 casualties. Many villagers remain missing.

Reprisals of armed conflict in northeast districts have been rampant. These areas, which have been ravaged by floods, are particularly vulnerable. The police have been spread thin, dealing with an influx of people in need. Protection is a serious concern as many children and disabled persons have been left unaccompanied.

The UN, the World Food Programme (WFP), and other associated humanitarian organizations have been on the frontlines of this disaster, providing aid and food. It is imperative for donors to contribute financially in aid efforts as the $927 million Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria has only been 46 percent funded.