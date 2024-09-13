Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: Okocha, Eguavoen for CAF Coaches Symposium in Abidjan

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen and compatriot Austine Jay Jay Okocha are amongst a long list of former African stars and coaches that will grace the CAF coaches symposium, slated for in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from Thursday, September 12 to Friday, September 13.

Football icons El-Hadji Diouf, Antoine Bell, Mark Fish and Otto Addo will also grace the event.

Emerse Faé, the man who masterminded Côte d'Ivoire's turn-around at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 headline a long list of 50 African coaches for the Symposium.

The CAF Coaches Symposium will focus on the performance of National Teams during the successful TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 - rated as the best AFCON in the history of the competition.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Ivorian government officials, and FIF President Yacine Idriss Diallo will open the event with a legacy-focused discussion, underscoring the lasting impact of African football on the global stage.

Other headline coaches on the continent will also be present at the two-day gathering, including renowned Avram Grant (Zambia), Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo), Nana Otto Oddo (Ghana), and Collin Benjamin (Namibia), among others.

The symposium will mark the first-ever such meeting of African coaches, with 50 national team coaches from across CAF's Member Associations expected to attend.

It will provide a platform for an exchange of ideas and experiences among Africa's top coaches.