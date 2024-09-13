Nigeria: Jubilation As Benue Governor's Cup Returns 8 Years After, N20m Up for Grab

Football aficionados across Benue State are in jubilant mood following the return of the Governor's Cup after many years.

This followed announcement that the competition which last held over eight years ago has been resuscitated with the Benue State government and Benue State Football Association (BSFA) teaming up to roll out modalities for this year's edition.

Speaking at the World Press Conference heralding the announcement of the Governor's Cup return in Makurdi, Governor Hyacinth Alia who spoke through the commissioner for youth, sports development and Creativity, Rt. Hon Terkimbi Ikyange, said his resolve to harness and empower talented individuals especially the youth is unwavering.

The commissioner whose message was delivered by the ministry's permanent secretary, Mr John Akume, said, "Benue State government ably led by Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia is very committed to human capital development and he has always assured that he will stop at nothing in ensuring that the people of the state, especially youth are well empowered.

"And the best form of empowerment is talent discovery and exposure. This is the major reason he has graciously approved the return of the Governor's Cup. And I want to use this opportunity to commend the Benue State Football Association led by Chief Barr. Paul Edeh for his proactiveness at all times.

"We currently have a BSFA Chairman who is standing very tall and is results-oriented. I'm very, very committed to his team. We see that development of football in our state is witnessing accelerated pace."

While recalling how Benue at a time became the hub of football development and unprecedented performance amidst high level talents discovery nationwide, the Commissioner solicited more support of the football association and the media to the state government in a bid to record more developmental strides.

BSFA Chairman, Chief Barrister Paul Edeh, noted that the return of the Governor's Cup marks a significant moment in the sporting history of Benue State.

"Its revival symbolises a renewed commitment to the development of grassroots football, which serves as a crucial platform for nurturing young talent and uniting our communities through the beautiful game.

"Today marks not just the return of a tournament, but the revival of a dream - a dream that football can unite, inspire, and transform our dear State. Through the Governor's Cup, His Excellency has elected to reignite the flames of hope for our youth, bringing together the passion of our people, and empowering the next generation of champions," Edeh said.

Chief Edeh who is the only proprietor of two existing private women clubs in Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) took time out to thumbs up Governor Hyacinth Alia for his averred commitment to sports development since he assumed office in 2023.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank His Excellency, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormen Alia, the Governor of Benue State, who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the growth of sports as one of his cardinal agenda. His vision of using sports as a tool for youth empowerment, community engagement, and societal growth is truly commendable.

"The Governor's Cup is a testament to the passion and belief of His Excellency in the power of sports to inspire and transform lives."

The astute football administrator revealed that already the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has assured of his readiness to grace both opening and closing ceremony of the competition, as he has also concluded plans to donate the trophy for the Governor's Cup, which he will personally present to Rev. Fr. Alia.

He then announced that this year's Governor's Cup will feature teams from all 23 local government areas, with each council area presenting a team to compete in the prestigious tournament.

"We are excited to announce that registration for each team is set at ₦500,000, ensuring that every local government has an opportunity to participate. The tournament will officially kick off on 1st October 2024, beginning with the Zonal Conference, and will culminate in the Super 10, where the finest teams will battle it out for glory.

"In addition to the pride and honor of winning, the prize monies for this tournament are as follows: ₦10,000,000 for the champion, ₦6,000,000 for the first runner-up, and ₦4,000,000 for the second runner-up.

"There will also be many consolation prizes to reward outstanding performances throughout the tournament. The benefits of this tournament are immense. First and foremost, it will foster peace and unity among our communities, bringing people together from all corners of the state in the spirit of healthy competition.

Secondly, it will serve as a platform for the discovery and nurturing of young football talents, many of whom may go on to represent our state and country on bigger stages. Lastly, the tournament will stimulate local economies, as it attracts football fans, vendors, and tourists to our towns and cities," he said.