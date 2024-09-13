Nigeria: Gombe Inter-Secondary Athietics Games Village Nears Completion

In a significant step toward the advancement of sports development in Gombe State, the proposed Games Village where athletes will be housed for the maiden Inter-Secondary Athletics Championship is almost completed and ready for commissioning.

The maiden Gombe Inter-Secondary Athletics Championship, 'tagged Gombe 2024', is scheduled to hold from October 18 to 24, 2024 inside the main bowl of Gombe Pantami Stadium.

Chairman of Gombe State AthIetics Association (GSAA), Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, made this known after chairing a meeting of the Main organising committee (MOC) members with sub-committees in Gombe recently.

Gara-Gombe, who is also the CEO of Green White Green (GWG) Sports Center Ltd, the sponsor of the project, expressed excitement for work done at the Games Village, saying the athIetes will find their accommodation at the games village very comfortable for relaxation and engender better performance.

While thanking the various committees handling the project for the job well done after receiving briefings from them, Gombe urged the committees to expedite action on other projects for quick completion, noting that the project already had cost millions of Naira.

"History is in the making, this is the first time in Gombe State an individual is taking up a project from the scratch for the benefit of young talented athIetes," Gombe said.

He recall the benefit that accrued to Gombe State when he sponsored Primary Schools AthIetics Championships where athIetes that represented Gombe State at the 7th National Youth Games in Asaba were drawn from.

Apparently happy for the achievement, the sports promoter insisted that the government should encourage private corporate bodies investments in sports through recognition for their effort.

On the importance of the athIetics championships, former Gombe United football Club chairman maintained that young talented would be discovered and sports awareness will grow as well as infrastructures development.

He informed that the passion for sports and talents discovery is what motivated him to embark on the project of sports sponsorship.