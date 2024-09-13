Nigeria: FIFA U-20 WWC / Japan Vs Nigeria - Preview, Team News, Time and Where to Watch

Having successfully qualified from the group stage, Nigeria now have Japan as the next obstacle to get past.

The Super Falconets will continue their quest in the ongoing 2024 FIFA Women U-20 World Cup when they face Japan in a Round of 16 fixture on Friday.

Having successfully qualified from the group stage following matches against North Korea, Germany, and Venezuela, the Coach Danjuma-led side now has the Japanese as the new hurdle to scale past.

The Falconets have earned two wins and a loss: a 1-0 win versus North Korea, a 3- 1 loss to Germany, and a 4 - 0 hammering of Venezuela on the final matchday.

Japan, on the other hand, have scored 13 goals and conceded just once en route to this stage. They thrashed New Zealand 7-0, crushed Ghana 4 - 1, and secured a 2-0 victory versus Austria in the last matchday.

The Super Falconets were 2014 finalists but have not gone past the Round of 16 since then - a group stage elimination in 2016, a Round of 16 loss to Spain in 2018, and a Round of 16 loss against Netherlands.

Nigeria vs Japan: Team news

There are currently no injury news for both nations, and Maya Hijjikati is tipped to lead the Japan team in attack again.

As for the Super Falconets, coach Danjuma might yet again stick to his hard decision of benching Shukuray Bakare to give Faith Omilana a chance again.

It is also expected that stars like Sabastine Flourish, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Janet Akekoromowei, and the bright Chiamaka Okwuchukwu start for the Super Falconets.

Time and where to watch

The match will take place at Bogota's 10,000-seat Estadio Metropolitano de Tech on the 13th of September, 2024.

The match will kick off at 2.00 am and will be available on FIFA Plus TV.