Nigeria: Adebayo Decries Govt's Lack of Respect for Human Rights

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has raised serious concerns about the Nigerian government's lack of respect for human rights, especially under a democratic system.

Speaking to reporters Thursday evening, Adebayo expressed alarm over recent actions by law enforcement agencies that appear to target voices of dissent and civil society groups, such as the arrest of labour leader, Mr. Joe Ajaero, and the raid on the office of the Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

"Democracy should never be a tool for intimidation or harassment," Adebayo said.

"The rule of law must be upheld, and law enforcement should operate without being used as an instrument of political repression. It is troubling to see actions that seem to undermine basic freedoms, which are the pillars of any true democracy."

He emphasized that while law enforcement agencies have the right to investigate and interact with individuals, it must follow due process and avoid acting in ways that suggest political motives.

Adebayo also addressed the broader issue of civil society's role in a democracy, noting that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like SERAP are critical in holding the government accountable.

"NGOs are essential to defending human rights and promoting social justice. They must be allowed to operate freely," he said.

However, he acknowledged the need for law enforcement to monitor NGOs for potential foreign influence but insisted that such investigations should be done transparently and with respect for the rule of law.

"We must allow civil society to breathe while ensuring that national security concerns are addressed without harassment," he said.

Speaking on the issue of governance, Adebayo criticized what he described as "criminals in government", emphasizing that accountability and stronger institutions are needed to combat corruption.

He pointed out that the judiciary and law enforcement must be free from political influence to properly carry out their roles.

"Leaders must be held to the same standards as ordinary citizens, and the law must apply equally to all," he stated.

The SDP standard bearer proposed the establishment of a constitutional court to handle election matters exclusively, which would help prevent the judiciary from becoming embroiled in political conflicts.

Adebayo also weighed in on the recent fuel price hike, acknowledging the hardship it has caused Nigerians but reminding the public that the removal of subsidies was part of the current government's electoral platform.

"We are seeing the results of a policy that was voted for in the last election. While the outcome is difficult for many, it is a consequence of the democratic process," he said.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on their choices and make informed decisions in future elections if they wish to see different outcomes.

He emphasized the need for leadership that respects human rights, upholds the rule of law, and fosters a transparent and accountable government.

"Nigeria's democracy is imperfect, but it is resilient. With the right leadership and an active civil society, we can overcome the challenges we face and ensure that our democracy works for the people," Adebayo concluded.