Nigeria: Soludo's Anambra, a Huge Construction Site

THISDAY's David-ChyddyEleke joined other correspondents in Anambra state to visit sites of infrastructural projects being executed by Governor ChukwumaSoludo, and concludes that the governor has turned the state into a huge construction site.

Penultimate week, reporters in Anambra State went on a guided tour of some of the projects of the state governor, Prof ChukwumaSoludo. The tour was organized by a human rights activist, and a former critique of the state governor, MrOsita Obi. He said he was spurred to show journalists the projects after he took an individual tour of the projects and felt that the governor was doing much, yet they are not visible in the media.

During the tour, journalists visited the 10-kilometer Amansea-Awa-Ndiukwuenu-Ufuma road, the 20-kilometer Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbene-Ugbenu-AwbaOfemili road, the new Ifite-Awka flyover bridge by Aroma junction. Other projects visited included the new Anambra Government House and Governor's Lodge, the Solution Fun City project, the renovated Dr Alex Ekwueme Square and many others.

Indigenes of Anambra State who spoke to newsmen during the tour commended Soludo over his infrastructural projects in the state within two years as governor.

At Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbene-Ugbenu-AwbaOfemili road, some indigenes of the communities expressed delight that the state of the road had been a major constraint to farmers who wished to move their farm produce to major cities.

One of the indigenes, MrChineduOraekie, a native who has lived in the area for the 46 years of his life said: "The tarred road is a dream come true. I never thought I would see a tarred road in this area. We are grateful to Governor Soludo and will vote for him many times over."

Another respondent, ChuksAgwuna noted that the road project has increased the value of housing estates in the area, attracting developers and bringing new life to the community.

However, they appealed to the governor to complete the Ayamelum link road to make their joy complete.

At the new Government House which is being constructed by Soludo, his Special Adviser on special projects, DrEbukaNwankwo told journalists that the project is being built to be the biggest Government House in the country. The new government house project has for long been stalled since the days of Dr Chris Ngige as governor. The project was said to be handled then my theUba family, but a disagreement stalled the project. Subsequent governors were said to have shied away from the project, especially with the involvement of the Uba brothers, and the agreement involved.

During the days of Mr Peter Obi as governor, he had abandoned the site and mapped out another site at Ishiagu for the construction of a three arm zone, but the project never saw the light of the day. The insistence to continue the project by Soludo has been adjudged a major advantage to his government.

Nwankwo said: "This project is seated on 23 hectares of land. This is going to be one of the biggest government houses in the country, a very efficient one and the greenest too. We have the secretariat here, the Chief of staff, secretary to state government will all have their offices here. Over there is the executive council chambers, there is a multi-purpose hall here, and there are all kinds of offices for all support staff. We have the deputy governors office here, and there is also residences for all kinds of support staff too. If I take you down, you will see a host of duplexes of four flats each and that will be for support staff, people who are going to be working closely with the governor.

"When I take you down there, you will see where the governor's lodge is. Within the governor's lodge, there is a chapel, offices and behind is a presidential lodge. When we have dignitaries, like if the president visits, he will have a befitting place to stay and down there too you will see a net expanse of green area. Our plan is to make this place a net zero facility where all the emissions will be absorbed by greenery and we will have a banquet hall over there.

"The total kilometers of roads you will see here is about 3.2 of internal roads and the total perimeter fencing is over two kilometers. One thing to note is that this government house will increase the productivity of people working here. This project is 80 percent completed, and all the doors and fittings for this project are all ready."

MrOsita Obi, who led the tour, expressed his admiration for the projects. He said: "As a private citizen, I decided to lead this tour to show that the people's perception of government projects differs from the government's own perspective. I think the governor is doing far more than people are seeing, so I decided to take journalists on this tour, so that they can see things for themselves."

Besides the tour, which was mainly in Awka North and Awka South Local Government Areas, THISDAY correspondent took an independent tour of other projects being undertaken by the Soludo-led government. This showed that every nook and cranny of the state harboured construction sites where heavy equipments have been mobilized for construction works.

This reporter drove through the road dualization project from Awka-Nise-Agulu-Nanka-Ekwulobia-Uga road, which is steadily being worked on. The dualization project will score Soludo beautiful advantages when concluded.

THISDAY also visited the Nanka flyover bridge, where work is said to be going on, day and night. The project will ease the traffic gridlock in the area when completed. Ekwulobia which used to be a suburban city is gradually growing into a major urban hub in the state, especially with the projects being done in the city by the governor.

In all, Anambra State under Soludo has become a huge construction yard, and the outcome of the projects when concluded may leave Soludo's name on the sands of time, long after he might have left government.