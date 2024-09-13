Gambia: Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat Tasked to Monitor Border Demarcation

Vice President Muhammad BS Jallow has said that the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat has been tasked to monitor the border demarcation between Gambia and Senegal.

The first question from which the response emerged was raised by the Member for Banjul Central, Hon. Abdoulie Njai, who asked the Vice President to update the assembly on his recent visit to Senegal.

However, the Vice President's answer on border demarcation a supplementary question, put to him on Wednesday 11th September 2024, while responding to the question put to him by the member for Brikama South, Hon. Lamin J Sanneh

Member for Brikama South, Hon. Lamin J Sanneh asked, "Among the outcome was there any issue concerning border demarcation?

The Vice President said: "The issue of border demarcation is the responsibility given to the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat. There has been this discussion about the border for a very long time. The Ministry of Lands was able to come out with the act.... between the French and the British".

"That map is now with us. They have now tasked the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat to monitor that and there is a joint committee that actually sits on border issues," he added.

Member for Banjul Central, Hon Abdoulie Njai, asked the Vice President to explain to the assembly a summary of his recent visit to Senegal.

The Vice President explained that his working visit to Senegal was to strengthen the existing relationships between the two countries and to further address the challenges in the implementation of bilateral agreements.

"The meeting focused on defense, security, fisheries, Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat, Millennium Challenge Corporation, and economic, commercial, and investment forum", he reported.

He continued that the outcome of the visit included an agreement to implement bilateral agreements through the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat, ensure the effective functioning of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat, and institutionalization of the economic, commercial, and investment forum.

The outcome, he added, also includes the incorporation of the Gambia in the proposed regional compact that Senegal is undertaking under Millennium Challenge Cooperation, fisheries cooperation on capacity building and laboratory service, security cooperation on capacity building, and joint border patrol among others.

He said: "Each country has its border commission, but the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat is tasked to chair the two commissions together. In terms of defense, there is joint border patrol to make sure that there is no intrusion on either side of the border".

Hon. Njai also asked the Vice President to state the permanent measures that can be taken to curb the menace of smuggling rosewoods into the country.

The Vice President said: "In terms of rosewood, the position of the Gambia is that we are not allowing anybody to be engaged in the practice".

Hon. Gassama asked the Vice President to explain to the National Assembly how far the government has gone in purchasing and distributing the 180 tractors echoed by the President during the State of Nation Address (SONA 2024).

Vice President replied, "I wish to inform this august Assembly that the Ministry of Agriculture has launched the procurement process for the 180 tractors promised by His Excellency the President, and all the phases are concluded except the contract signature".

"Would you agree with me that the President said that these tractors will be purchased and distributed across the nation? asked Hon. Gassama.

The Vice President replied in the positive saying "Yes".

Member for Lower Badibu further asked the Vice President to state why the said purchasing and distributing of the tractors was not done well before the start of the rainy season of 2024, as promised by the President.

The Vice President explained that the procurement process is done and what is left is the signature of those who are awarded the contract.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Migration Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Could the Vice President disclose the names of those contractors? asked Hon. Madi Ceesay Member for Serrekunda West.

Vice President said, "At this point, my information is that it is given two contractors but I have not been given the names at this point".

Member for Brikama South, Hon. Lamin J Sanneh asked the Vice President to state what is causing the delay of the signature, since the tractors are meant to help the farmers and the farmers almost at the middle of the rainy season, and farmers primarily need to be doing the ploughing.

Vice President said that the matter was relaunched because the first time it was launched, there was one responsive bidder and that was why it was relaunched, and as a result, they now divided the contract to two bidders.

"How soon are we expecting the signing of the contract? asked Member for Bakau, Hon Assan Touray.

Vice President in his words "I cannot say how soon, but my information is that it should be done any moment".