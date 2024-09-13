Gambia: GPU Awards Committee Unveils Plans for 2024 National Journalism Awards

The Gambia Press Union's (GPU) Awards committee has unveiled plans for the preparation of the 2024 National Journalism Awards, during a press conference on Tuesday, 10th September 2024.

The Awards, which is organized by the GPU annually, stands as the most esteemed recognition of journalistic excellence within the Gambia and pays tribute to the valor and excellence displayed by Gambian journalists across a diverse spectrum of media platforms encompassing print, online, radio, television, and photography. The 2024 awards committee announces that this year's ceremony will feature 15 distinct award categories excluding the special GPU awards, in recognition of outstanding journalistic achievements, and the respective categories are:

1. Business and Finance Reporting Award;

2. Sport Reporting Award;

3. Environment Reporting Award;

4. Investigative Reporting Award;

5. Health and Medical Reporting Award;

6. Women's Reporting Award;

7. Children's Reporting Award;

8. Tourism, Culture, Arts and Entertainment Reporting Award;

9. Agricultural Reporting Award;

10. Political Reporting Award;

11. Human Rights Reporting Award;

12. Legal Affairs Reporting Award;

13. Photojournalism Award;

14. Security Reporting Award, and

15. Tax Reporting Award.

The other awards are not for grabs apart from the journalist of the year, and the rest would be subjected to public voting that will be open to the public. These are: Journalist of the Year; Community Radio of the Year; Radio station of the Year; TV stations of the Year; Online platform of the Year and Newspaper of the Year respectively.

According to the GPU's Awards committee, eligibility for the Awards is extended to all Gambian journalists employed by a registered Gambian-based media outlet or platform, and works authored by Gambian journalists for international media spruce are also eligible for consideration.

Additionally, eligible entries must be stories that have been produced and published both locally and internationally, between the 1st of January 2023, and the 31st of December 2023.

Opinion pieces, advertorials, content generated under commercial contracts for promotional purposes, and newsletter items or articles are not eligible for submission.

Isatou Keita, the Chairperson of the Awards Committee said they are in the final stage of preparation to accept applications for the various awards categories, and that entries will open from the 16th of September until the 16th of October, 2024.

"To stay updated on crucial deadlines and essential information regarding the 2023 awards, we encourage you to follow our official social media channels: Facebook@GPU Awards, Instagram @gpuawards, Twitter@GPU Award and visit our website at www.gpuawards.gm", Ms Keita explained.

Meanwhile, she said the awards committee is in the process of confirming a panel of judges consisting of independent media experts known for their unwavering integrity. She further disclosed that their names and detailed biographies will be promptly published on their website. She said these esteemed judges will be entrusted with the vital task of receiving and evaluating all entries, and will ultimately determine the most deserving recipients of the awards.

Ms Keita disclosed that in their assessment, the judges will consider the following criteria: Accuracy and Relevance, Grammar, Style and presentation, impact of the story, and creativity and originality.

Ms Keita emphasized that while the GPU Awards Committee finalizes the selection of judges, they want to reassure everyone that the judges will maintain complete independence in their roles, and their decisions and evaluation will remain untouched by any external influence, to ensure an impartial and fair process.

For readership and in alignment with its core mission of elevating professional standards within the Gambian media landscape, The GPU has diligently hosted the National Journalism Awards since 2016. The driving force behind this initiative is to inspire and galvanize journalists to relentlessly pursue excellence within their respective domains.

The awards constitute a pivotal component of GPU's flagship activities and commemoration of World Press Freedom Day annually on the 3rd of May. However, owing to logistical considerations and other challenges, the awards ceremony is typically held on an alternative date. In recent instances, it took place on the 3rd of September 2021, on the 2nd of December 2022, and on the 16th of December 2023.

This year, preparations are underway to stage the event on the 7th of December, 2024.