Gambia: ITC Inaugurates Hospitality Training Center in Mansa Konko

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with the Mansakonko Area Council, the Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) and the Government of the Gambia, have inaugurated the Mansakonko Hospitality Training Center, with the aim of equipping young Gambians with relevant skills that seeks to enhance their employability, while improving service delivery in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of LRR Hon. Seedy Lamin Bah said the project aims to enhance the economic and social opportunities of vulnerable groups affected by the construction of the Senegambia Bridge while addressing migration-related challenges at the same time. He said the centre offers in-demand courses including professional cookery, room service, and food and beverage management courses that will be delivered through partnership between the Mansakonko Area Council and the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI).

"We are proud to inaugurate a facility that will empower young people and also strengthen the local economy by promoting a skilled worker who is ready to meet the demands of the hospitality industry in the Gambia," he said.

Karl Frédérick Paul, the UN Resident Coordinator, said they are dedicated to fostering sustainable growth, social inclusion, and economic empowerment for young people. He said their collective efforts aimed to support the Gambia in her pursuit of a brighter and more prosperous future, and that they stand ready to provide their full support in every possible way. He added that The Gambia presents significant development opportunities through its demographic dividend, agriculture, tourism, and services sectors. He however said that it is important to acknowledge the complex and cross-cutting challenges and the multifaceted dynamics that constrain economic and local development.

"To address these issues, UN agencies, under the coordination of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, engaged in resource mobilization and joint programming to not only bridge existing gaps but to also unlock the potentials of key sectors," he said.

He stated that the approach is exemplified by the current Human Security Trust Fund on improving the livelihood of vulnerable women and youth through the Senegambia bridge project. The Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund project addresses the drivers and causes of vulnerabilities in migration among border communities along the Trans Gambia transport corridor, which are instrumental in restoring lost livelihoods.

Muhammadou Ceesay, the president of GALGA said the key objectives of the centre are to increase access of women and youth to economic support services, strengthen resilience and local capacity mechanisms and networks to reduce the incidence of violence and conflict over natural resources; and enhance national capacity to utilize the human security approach in planning and implementation of development programs.

"It is with great pride and a profound sense of responsibility that I stand before you today, to mark the inauguration of the Mansakonko Hospitality Training Centre, and the graduation of the first cohort as the President of GALGA and Chairperson of the project steering committee. This occasion is not just a celebration of a new facility but a testament to our collective commitment to enhancing the livelihoods and well-being of our communities," he said.

According to him, the journey began with a shared vision that recognizes the vital role of human security in the achievement of sustainable development. The initiative supported by the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the International Trade Centre, has been a collaborative effort that aims to address pressing challenges faced by our society.

Yusupha Keita, a representative of the International Trade Center (ITC) said the day marks another very important milestone in the history of skills development in The Gambia.

"It marks a new era and the continuous drive for the transformation of Gambian youth. Yet, it is the beginning of a lot of more innovative solutions to skills development in The Gambia," he added.

In a similar engagement, sixty-five (65) students who were trained in food vendor, bakery processing, and professional cookery, were graduated and given certificates for the completion of six months of training at the centre.

The Center was funded by the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the United Nations Migration Multi-partner Trust Fund for six million Dalasi ($87,000.00).