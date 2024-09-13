Gambia: Minister Keita Says Gambia Conducted Digital Census

Mr Seedy Keita, the Gambia's Minister of Economic and Finance has said the 2024 population and housing census marks the first time the country embarked on a digital census.

He said the 2024 census marked the adoption of the Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method. He added that the digital approach has revolutionised the data collection process, enabling real-time data entry and immediate verification.

Minister Keita said the 2024 population census provided a comprehensive snapshot of the population and housing conditions, offering critical insights that are essential for effective governance and development planning.

"This census has been carried out with diligence and precision, incorporating state-of-the-art technology and methodologies to ensure its accuracy and reliability," he said.

He said that the use of CAPI enhances the efficiency of data collection and also ensures a higher level of accuracy and consistency in the information gathered.

He further explained that the integration of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology has played a crucial role in this census. GIS has allowed them to map and record the geographical coordinates of structures with precision.

"This spatial data provides valuable insights into population distribution and housing patterns, facilitating more informed planning and decision-making. The data generated from the 2024 Census will serve as a cornerstone for national development planning and policy formulation. It will provide a detailed understanding of demographic trends, social conditions, and other factors, which are essential for designing effective policies and programs," he stated.

Minister Keita said the 2024 census information will support the Government's strategic goals outlined in the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (RF-NDP 2023-2027) and contribute to achieving the objectives of the Africa Union Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the census data will be invaluable for regional development planning and resource allocation at the Local Government Area (LGA) level.

"By offering detailed, disaggregated data, the census will assist local authorities in making informed decisions and implementing development initiatives that address the specific needs of their communities," he said.