Gambia: VP Jallow Launches 2024 Census Preliminary Report

Muhammed BS Jallow, the Gambia's Vice President on Wednesday 11th September 2024 launched the preliminary report of the 2024 Population and Housing Census.

VP Jallow said the census marks a pivotal moment in the Gambia's nation's history, as the process assesses the realities of the population, housing conditions, and the development trends that will shape the future of The Gambia.

"The Population and Housing Census is more than a mere collection of numbers. It is a critical endeavour that gives us the data we need to guide informed decision-making, design effective policies, and monitor our progress as a nation. It provides an essential foundation for governance, public administration, and equitable socio-economic development. With the census results, we hold in our hands the building blocks of national planning, economic growth, social welfare, and sustainable development," he said.

VP Jallow said the 2024 census highlights key demographic shifts, economic dynamics, urbanization trends, and housing conditions that will help in tailoring policies to meet the changing needs of the population.

"These findings will support us in fulfilling our national commitments, including the implementation of our Recovery Focused National Development Plan (RSNDP) and our alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By knowing where we stand, we are better equipped to chart a course toward a future that is equitable and prosperous for all," he said.

Jallow said the report of the census will inform decision-making across sectors, from education and healthcare to infrastructure development and social protection. It will guide the way and manner the resources are allocated to improve the livelihoods of citizens, address poverty, and ensure that no one is left behind.

"As we move beyond today's presentation of the preliminary report, let us recognize that this is only the beginning. The full and detailed results on key thematic areas such as health, education, gender, youths, and persons living with disabilities among others will follow. We must be ready to utilize this information effectively, engage all sectors, and continue to build a transparent, data-driven governance system that reflects the will and needs of the Gambian people," he said.

Statistician General Nyakassi Sanyang said the Gambia Population and Housing Census 2024 represents a pivotal achievement in the national development efforts.

"This census is not merely a statistical exercise; it is a comprehensive enumeration of all individuals and housing units across our nation. The data collected provides a foundational basis for policy-making, development planning, and resource allocation. It is a tool that will shape the future of our country, influencing decisions that impact every facet of Gambian life," he explains.

He said that the approach to the 2024 Census has embraced technological advancements to ensure precision and efficiency. For the first time, they have implemented the Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method in a census, which allows for real-time data collection and immediate validation of information. This technological leap has enabled them to streamline the data collection process, reducing the likelihood of errors and improving the reliability of their results.

"The insights derived from the 2024 Census are vital for supporting the Government's strategic initiatives outlined in the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (RF-NDP 2023-2027). This data will inform policy decisions and development strategies that aim to address the needs of our population and drive sustainable growth. Furthermore, our commitment to the continental agenda of African Union Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) underscores the significance of this census in contributing to broader development objectives," he noted.