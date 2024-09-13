Gambia: Women Politicians Say Inadequate Fund Deterring Their Political Participation

Women politicians in rural Gambia said inadequate funding is deterring women's participation in politics, especially contesting in elections in the Gambia.

The duo of veteran women politicians said political parties' fund are inadequately financing their political activities which posed serious challenges to their election campaigns.

The women politicians cum lady councilors made the statements during the Women in Leadership Project training conducted by National Centre for Civic Education in Basse Area Council.

Lady Councillor of Basse Soma Jallow said she struggled to finance her councillorship campaign because she got insufficient funding during the elections.

She added that she had personnel sponsor the food and drinks during her campaign and her victory celebration because all her supporters visited her at home.

She said women politicians need campaign financing and strategies so that they can mobilise funds and effectively participate in politics.

The former Lady Councillor of Baja Kunda Aja Jerreh Jakana said she also struggled to finance her previous campaign.

'It was very challenging for me,' she said.

She recalled that during one of her campaigns, she was asked to hire a vehicle but she wasn't able to provide it.

'Lack or insufficient of funds is deterring women participation in politics,' she added.

She said she also had to provide food to her supporters during the election. She said her party had provided the transportation. She said it was challenging to raise funds.