Liberia: 'Lawmakers Insensitive'

Liberians are furious over the allotment of whooping $45thousand dollars in the national budget for lawmakers' vehicles in the face of biting of economic realities they are faced with.

House Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa who oversaw the budgetary exercise and did nothing to thwart such undertaking for the sake of the suffering citizens is at the receiving end of outpouring criticisms and condemnation, with some of them describing his leadership as being insensitive to the plight of ordinary people.

As part the allotment, each of the 103 lawmakers of Liberia has received $45, 000, which in total amounts to $4,635,000.

"This is complete show of insensitivity to the plight of citizens who are going through tough times, experiencing the pinch of abject poverty," stated Francis Bolloh of New Kru town.

He told our reporter that though he is not totally against the idea that lawmakers supposed to be mobile, he is against the timing when citizens, the people who voted them to power are finding it hard to make ends meet, let alone sending their kids to schools.

According to Bolloh, Speaker Koffa needs to reorder his steps, making sure that the interest of citizens are sought above all else.

Also expressing frustration is Ezekiel Boe, saying that it is wrong for lawmakers to make such a push in the budget when the country is lagging in many areas of development.

Boe made reference to the deplorability of the stretch of road from Vai Town to Logan which is nearly impassable.

"They should have considered doing something, allocating some money for quick impact intervention on the road. It takes citizens plenty time to get to town and even return home from work," he said.

Shedding light on the $45K lawmakers' vehicles brouhaha, Director of Press at the House of Representative, Robert Haynes confirmed that members of the House of Representatives have already received their portions of said amount.

He said, "Yes, members of the House of Representatives have received 45, 000 intended for the purchase of vehicles for the period of three years."

He tried to play down the hugeness of the amount in such struggling economy, saying, "It may sound very big for vehicles for members of the House and the senate, although I only speak for the House."

Hynes' justification is some of the lawmakers from faraway counties and districts will have to visit their people across the 73 districts of the country, emphasizing, "Yes, it is part of their benefits."

He said with the procurement of vehicles, lawmakers will have no excuse of reaching their constituency.

According to him, the amount was enshrined in the 2024 budget and is long overdue, asserting that the three years period for the use of a 45k vehicle by a lawmaker is part of the government of Liberia fleet management.

Hynes further intimated: "Not only the 103 lawmakers, but directors of both the House of Representatives and the Liberian senate are also receiving vehicles, but not the 45 thousand."

Quizzed about Liberians' harsh reactions to the $45K vehicles allotment for lawmakers in a struggling economy, the HOR Director of Press said, "The legislature are human beings, they are not insensitive.

Still trying to defend and justify the allotment for vehicles, he referenced similar allotment of $1.5 million toward the fight of mokeypox.

All of these are happening at the time President Joseph Boakai is seeking amendment to the Liberia Consolidated Revenue Code due to decrease in Liberia's mid-year revenue performance by US$ 17.3 million.

President Boakai last week told lawmakers that the decrease which has resulted to a downturn in the prevailing economic conditions has prompted the proposal to amend the Revenue Code of Liberia.

In the face of "a downturn in the prevailing economic condition," citizens are concerned about lawmakers allotting to themselves the sum of $4,635,000 at the rate of $45k for each of the 103 members of the Liberian legislature.

How some lawmakers planned to use the 45k?

Prince Toles of District 8, Montserrado County, a beneficiary of the $45k said on social media: "We will use $45k to purchase two vehicles totaling $20k for my official use and office operations, use the balance 25k to complete our district office on the Capitol Bypass, and allocate the remaining funds for tuition payments, fund our one district festival starting in November 2024, and fund other necessary projects."

Also, Rep. Emmanuel Dahn, Dist. #7, Montserrado County said he would use his share of the money to provide safe drinking water for residents of his district.

What Rep. Musa Bility says about the Legislature?

In recent time, Representative Musa Hassan Bility said he is not convinced that the legislature is doing enough to clamp down on the pestilence of corruption that has eaten the fabrics of the nation, and even still undermining every potential for progress.

The Nimba Lawmaker said Liberia's problem was has it root from the legislature.

Bility said, "Every time I see a member of the legislature talking about corruption or high wages in the other branches of government, I cringe".

Bility who chairs the House's Committee on National Security said lawmakers are active players in corrupting the country, emphasizing "You actively participate in the looting and pillaging of the country, refusing to hold yourselves accountable."

Rep. Bility said it is disheartening that legislators are not willing to be accountable, but they have the nerves to hold others accountable.

He described their actions as shameless and disgraceful, and further admonished his colleagues for the replication of their unwillingness to an audit of the legislature, saying their days of reckoning are right ahead of them.

According to the Nimba Lawmaker, who is the National Chairman of Liberty Party, Liberia's problem is the national Legislature.

He said unless the legislators can change how the legislature is conducted, Liberia will go nowhere, while describing the legislature as a crime scene.

