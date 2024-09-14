Nigeria: Nbet Seeks Licence Renewal As Trading Hits $2bn

13 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) says it is seeking licence renewal from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to boost efficiency and operational capacity of the electricity sector

The acting Managing Director of NBET, Mr. John Akinnawo, made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday during a public hearing on NBET's licence renewal organised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to him, the annual trading of NBET has now hit $2bn and the company has now become a catalyst for private sector investment through facilitating and executing power purchase agreements.

"The company has also incentivised greenfield power worth $1bn and Managed the facilitation of PHCN privatization and successfully as well as the AFAM power which has been sold to transafam limited generating about N105bn to the federal government with investors committing additional $350m. Thus, The NBET is seeking license renewal as the current one expires on November 21st so that it will continue its operational drive," he said

While responding, Dafe Akpeneye - Commissioner Legal, Licencing and Compliance at the NERC noted that the hearing became necessary in order to get input from critical stakeholders on whether the role of NBET still remained relevant in the electricity sector.

He added, "NERC will always leverage on public input in its decision adding that the contributions of stakeholders has been collated and the Commission will decide on the next step to take with regards to the license renewal of NBET."

Also speaking, one of the stakeholders at the event and MD of Azura Energy, Mr. Edu Okeke, called for the renewal of the license of NBET indefinitely, adding, "No investor will agree to invest long time if NBET's license will only be renewed for five years, as there is need to renew it for a longer period to boost investor confidence."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.