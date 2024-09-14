Nigeria: Gov'ship - PDP Demands Redeployment of Edo CP, Rec

... party, candidate decline to sign peace accord over members' arrests

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate redeployment of Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

The PDP has urged Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to take action to ensure a fair election and prevent a repeat of the 2023 Adamawa State Governorship election fiasco, where the electoral official in the state faced hostile reactions from the electorate after a controversial declaration of result.

The party has also requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to redeploy Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Nemo Edwin-Iwo, to enhance confidence, peace, and security during the election.

In a press conference following a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum emphasised the necessity of these changes for a transparent election.

Damagum criticised the IGP's attempt to disband the Edo State Security Corps, established by the Edo State House of Assembly, claiming that it has heightened tensions and could provoke severe reactions from Edo's residents.

The PDP condemned Dr. Onuoha's appointment, labelling him as "overtly partisan" and susceptible to bias and manipulation by the APC. The party argues that his presence undermines the prospects of a credible election in Edo State.

Additionally, the PDP demands the release of all detained PDP members and urges the IGP to cease interference with the Edo State Security Corps.

On the PDP's refusal to sign the peace accord in Benin yesterday, Damagum said, "We are going to participate in the election. We will come out in mass, and we will defend our votes with our blood."

Earlier, the party's Edo state chapter and the governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, refused to sign the National Peace Accord ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election.

Daily Trust reports that while chairmen and candidates from 17 participating political parties signed the accord, the PDP's state chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, and the party's candidate, although present, declined to do so.

This decision aligns with an earlier statement by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who suggested that the PDP might not sign the accord due to perceived bias by the police in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obaseki accused the police of arresting at least 10 PDP chieftains, who he said were seen as strong opposition figures in the upcoming election.

He questioned the integrity of entering into a peace agreement with an institution he believes is working against the PDP's interests.

The Chairman of the Peace Accord Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), who emphasised the importance of the accord, said it signifies a commitment to put the people's interests above individual or party ambitions. He highlighted the need for campaigns free of hate speech, violence, and incitement and urged candidates to accept the election's outcome, provided it is deemed free, fair, and credible.

The PDP, however, stated that they could not sign the accord while their members were being detained in Abuja. They added that they would only sign once their grievances were addressed.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, promised that the police would remain impartial, professional, and vigilant in ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. He urged stakeholders to embrace peace and tolerance, ensuring a conducive environment for a credible and peaceful election where voters can exercise their rights without fear or intimidation.

Governor Obaseki, represented by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, reiterated the PDP's stance, saying they would sign the peace accord only after the arrested members are either released or charged to court. He assured the state government's commitment to the safety of all stakeholders during the election.

In his closing remarks, National Peace Committee Convener, Bishop Matthew Kukah, urged the people of Edo to come out and vote. He also advised candidates to seek legal redress if dissatisfied with the election's outcome, noting that the peace committee has mechanisms to resolve election-related disputes.