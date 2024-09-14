Nigeria: Stock Market Rebounds, Gains 0.32 Percent

The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) yesterday rebounded from previous day's decline to gain 310.13 points after the trading session.

The ASI rose by 0.32%, closing at 97,025.17 points, up from the previous day's 96,715.04 points, rebounding from a 0.09% decline on Wednesday.

Market capitalization increased by 0.32%, reaching N55.75 trillion from N55.57 trillion, driven by strong performances from stocks like First Bank and NESTLE, both of which posted gains of over 9%.

CAVERTON led the gainers, soaring 10.00%, while DAAR Communications (DAARCOMM) topped the losers' chart, shedding 8.86%.

Other notable decliners included ETERNA, which fell by 8.14%, and Universal Insurance (UNIVINSURE), down by 7.69%.