Nigeria: Chi Limited Shines At African Brands Awards

Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), a leading manufacturer of fruit juices, value-added dairy and snacks, has reaffirmed its market leadership by clinching top honours at the prestigious Africa's Most Admired Brands Awards.

The event, held at the Civic Center in Lagos, recognized brands within the Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) portfolio.

Chivita 100% was celebrated as the Most Admired Natural Juice Brand, lauded for its exceptional quality and pure fruit extracts, free from added sugars, artificial flavours, and preservatives. Chivita Happy Hour was honoured with the Most Admired Children's Drink Brand award, while Hollandia Evaporated Milk was named the Most Admired Milk Brand of the Year.

The awards, organized by African Brands magazine, highlighted the significant achievements of the Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) brands.

Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director at Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that the awards reflect the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in product quality and consumer satisfaction.

"These awards inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries to meet consumer needs, align with their lifestyles, and enhance their experiences," Nnodi stated.